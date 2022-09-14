Renato bets on “cascudos” in the middle of Grêmio without Bitello and Campaz and will have an unprecedented trio | Guild

After the victory against Vasco, it was already possible to identify some ideas from Renato Portaluppi’s team. Following Serie B, Campaz, injured, will be absent and Bitello is suspended for the game with Novorizontino, on Friday. This will force the coach to select in the next round a midfield that has not yet played together and “cascudo”.

At the press conference after his debut, Renato said that Grêmio’s moment calls for more experienced players, accustomed to pressure. Against Novorizontino, in the interior of São Paulo, the occasion will force the coach to resort to the most seasoned of the squad.

Starting against Vasco last Sunday, Campaz suffered a grade 2 muscle injury and will take about 30 days to get back to training. Bitello took the third yellow card and will also be low. For the Colombian’s place, Thaciano is practically guaranteed a place.

Against Vasco, the midfielder replaced shirt 7 and scored the winning goal in a beautiful counter-attack goal, called by the commander as “from cinema”. Thaciano should receive a sequence among the holders, something that has not yet happened in his return.

As for Bitello’s place, two possibilities emerge: Lucas Leiva and Thiago Santos are vying for a spot in the middle. Lucas can act as a second midfielder, which would change the structure of the team less. The second plays the first role and would give Villasanti more freedom.

Regardless of the chosen one, it will be an unprecedented midfield in Tricolor to start the match from the beginning. When Bitello was sent off and then moved to the bench, Roger selected Villa, Lucas Leiva and Campaz. Thaciano has never been a starter since his return.

On Sunday, Lucas and Thiago entered the match together, in the 22nd minute, in the places of Bitello and Thaciano. With that, Leiva played more advanced. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Renato explained that he felt Guilherme tired and placed the defensive midfielders so as not to give space to the opponent.

– I don’t like to improvise a player, but we have few pieces in the attack. Guilherme felt a little tired, but he didn’t have another one to put on. In a situation like this, I like to put in more experienced players. I put Lucas on one side and Biel on the other so as not to give the opponent a chance. I could suddenly put on a boy, but it’s time to put on an experienced player – explained the coach.

With the options available to the coach, it is the perfect opportunity to do what he himself thinks is ideal for Grêmio’s moment. The pressure to return to Serie A and the style of play of the second division call, in the coach’s opinion, for more rounded players.

Thiago Santos is trusted by Renato. The player was requested by the coach last year, but little worked together, as soon as the steering wheel arrived, the coach left the club. Leiva, on the other hand, returned in this last transfer window after spending 15 years in Europe, with idol status and one of the leaders of the locker room.

From experience, from football, at these times you need to put players in more shell to not feel the pressure. Boy has to put it on time, it can burn in the future. — Renato Portaluppi, Grêmio coach

With this scenario, of the eleven possible starters against Novorizontino, two are young, Brenno and Biel. Of these, only the goalkeeper comes from the base categories of Grêmio. Guilherme was also trained at the Rio Grande do Sul club, but is already part of the experienced team.

Brenno is 23 years old and the striker is 21. Therefore, it will be a team full of players with more rotation, since Bitello would lower the average age, but he will not travel.

Renato transforms the atmosphere at Grêmio on and off the field

Probable lineup: Brenno; Edilson, Bruno Alves, Geromel and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Lucas Leiva (Thiago Santos) and Thaciano; Guilherme, Biel and Diego Souza

Renato didn’t start in the starting lineup and should be a mystery until Friday. This Wednesday, the coach opens training only during the warm-up and on the eve of the game the work will be closed for access to the press.

Tricolor will face Novorizontino on Friday, for the 30th round of Serie B. The ball starts at 9:30 pm, at Doutor Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in Novo Horizonte. Grêmio is third, with 50 points, and could be second if they win.