Retail sales fall 0.8% in July, third straight month of decline and worse than expected

The volume of retail sales in the country decreased by 0.8% in July, compared to June, presenting the third consecutive month of negative rate. In the accumulated of 2022, the retail registered a variation of 0.4%. In the last 12 months, the sector accumulates a fall of 1.8%. The data are from the Monthly Trade Survey (PMC), released this Wednesday (14) by the IBGE. Compared to July 2021, the decline was 5.2%.

The result was lower than expected, as the market projected a rise of 0.30% on a monthly basis and a fall of 3.5% on an annual basis, according to Refinitiv.

In the expanded retail trade, which includes the activities of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material, the volume of sales in July fell by 0.7% compared to June and 6.8% against July 2021.

According to the research manager, Cristiano Santos, the third fall in a row after months of highs demonstrates the resumption of the irregular trajectory detected since the most serious period of the pandemic.

“The sector repeats the trajectory that has been happening since March 2020, with high volatility”, he explains. April was the last month with growth. Since then, May, June and July have accumulated a decline of 2.7%. Due to these results, the sector is practically at the same level as in the pre-pandemic period, February 2020, with a variation of 0.5%. “This level has already been much higher. In July 2021, it was 5.3% higher than in February 2020”, recalls Santos.

However, in this comparison with the pre-pandemic level, retail trade shows inequalities in sectoral terms. There are activities much higher, such as Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (20.7%), Fuels and lubricants (11.3%), Construction material (2.3%) and Hyper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (2.2%). Others are at a much lower level, such as Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-37.2%), with a trajectory of loss largely due to the contemporary logic of the market, in addition to Fabrics, clothing and footwear (-25 .6%), Furniture and household appliances (-18.4%) and Vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces (-12.4%).

Fuels and lubricants were the only activity with high sales

The decline of 0.8% in the volume of retail sales in July, in comparison with June, showed a drop in nine of the 10 activities surveyed, including expanded retail. The biggest decrease was in Textiles, apparel and footwear (-17.1%). For Cristiano, the behavior in the activity has some factors. “Some of the large commercial chains showed a reduction in revenue, especially in the footwear sector. In addition, there may also be consumer choices considering the reduction of current consumption capacity,” he says.

The other declines were in Furniture and household appliances (-3.0%), Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-2.0%), Computer and communication office equipment and supplies (-1.5%), Pharmaceutical articles, medical, orthopedic and perfumery (-1.4%), Hiper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.6%) and Other articles of personal and domestic use (-0.5%). In the expanded retail trade, both sectors fell: Vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces (-2.7%) and Construction material (-2.0%).

Only the activity Fuels and lubricants (12.2%) showed growth. “Result of the fuel price reduction policy”, Santos justifies, highlighting the 14.15% deflation in the item shown in the July IPCA.

In the inter-annual comparison, a decline of 5.2% reached seven of the 10 activities

The July PMC released today also shows that, compared to July 2021, retail trade fell by 5.2%. Negative rates appeared in seven of the 10 activities cataloged (counting the expanded retail trade). Highlight for Other articles of personal and domestic use (-28.7%), Textiles, clothing and footwear (-16.2%) and Furniture and household appliances (-14.6%). The activities of Computer and communication office supplies and equipment (-0.4%) and Hyper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.1%) also fell.

In the expanded retail trade, both sectors fell: Vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces and Construction material, with declines of 8.5% and 13.7%, respectively.

In the inter-annual comparison, three activities increased: Fuels and lubricants (17.4%), Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (11.2%) and Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (4.0%).

Retail sales fall in 20 federation units in the two comparisons

From June to July, 20 federation units (FUs) fell, with emphasis on Bahia (-3.1%), Rio de Janeiro (-3.1%) and Maranhão (-2.8%). On the other hand, of the seven FUs that presented positive rates, Mato Grosso (3.5%), Paraná (1.7%) and Amapá (1.5%) stand out.

In comparison with July 2021, there was also a decrease in 20 of the 27 FUs, with emphasis on: Rondônia (-24.1%), Tocantins (-11.4%) and Acre (-11.3%), while, on the high side, the influence of Roraima (10.1%), Alagoas (5.8%) and Ceará (2.5%) stands out.

