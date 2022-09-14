Rise of the Ronin is New Action RPG from Team Ninja and Published by Sony

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

We at Team Ninja are excited to introduce our newest action RPG, which will take you on an epic, unrestricted journey in the role of a ronin at the dawn of a new era in Japan. It’s been seven years since we started the project. Since then, development has proceeded smoothly and freely, like the spirit of a ronin. It is a great pleasure to finally reveal this title, and we are very grateful to be able to make this announcement together with PlayStation, who have supported us and this project over these many years.

Rise of the Ronin is a combat-focused open-world action RPG set at a time of much change in Japan. It is the end of a 300-year Edo Period known as “Bakumatsu”. Toward the end of the 19th century, the time in which the game is set, Japan is having a hard time dealing with oppressive rulers and lethal diseases as Western influence spreads and a civil war rages between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the factions against him.

In this moment of chaos, you embody a ronin, a warrior who serves no master and is free to make his own choices. Rise of the Ronin is a new experience from Team Ninja that will take you into a world full of historical inspiration while offering our studio’s famous combat action, with katanas and all, plus firearms to represent the unique personality of the period represented.

Here at KOEI TECMO we have had many titles based on history. But in Rise of the Ronin we decided to take a closer great step. We’ve put together all the skills and knowledge we’ve acquired over the years to really be able to go above and beyond and accurately represent the most critical revolution in Japan’s history, including the darkest and most hideous parts that many like to avoid. This is without a doubt the most ambitious and challenging project that Team Ninja Studio has ever tackled. However, we will let our experience in creating action games with ninjas and samurai guide us on this journey.

In addition to the action elements, we are striving to create a multi-layered story that shows in detail the world of the Bakumatsu period and the revolution that it happened. The characters you’ll meet have their own motivations and ways of doing justice, and every decision you make will matter, whether you stand with them or against them. Rise of the Ronin will offer new combat action and an open and unrestricted gameplay experience. We can’t wait to see you on your ronin path.