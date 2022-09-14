Rock in Rio producer is cursed and expelled from party by security

Monday morning (3/12) would be full of joy for Dayane Couto. After spending days working on the production of Rock in Rio, the producer went to a team closing party, in the VIP area of ​​the event. The happiness of the completed work, however, was replaced by a traumatic moment suffered by her. That night, Dayane was kicked out and cursed by eight security guards from the Prosegur company, who were at the scene.

According to the producer, she entered the party with other people and was not searched or received any bracelet – which would show that she was at the place at the invitation of someone -. After a few hours of partying, Couto was surrounded by eight security guards who had cursed her since the beginning of the approach. “They surrounded me, cornered me and asked about my white bracelet (detail: I learned later that the party bracelet was black, but they talked about white). As I didn’t know anything, I politely replied that I didn’t have a bracelet, that I only had a work credential. After my answer, very stupidly and rudely, a bald security guard simply said, ‘Don’t know what bracelet? You’ll find out in jail. You’re a penetration, walk, let’s go PIRANHA put your foot.’”

Despite the way she was being treated, Dayane made as if to leave so as not to make the situation worse. When she tried to get her backpack, which was behind one of the security guards, she was also accused of trying to steal the object – which was hers -. After explaining that the backpack was hers and managing to retrieve it, she still heard more cursing, which had not stopped. Trying to understand the reason for the rude approach, she heard in response: “You have to understand, nothing just leaks PIRANHA! TRAMP!”

The verbal abuse did not stop there, even when the producer was already out of the party. In an outburst, Couto says that she still doesn’t understand what happened and why she was humiliated and disrespected in that way.

“I still don’t understand… in a state of shock. Just thinking about it makes me want to cry with nervousness and shame, as I was kicked out and disrespected in front of everyone at the party and left escorted by 8 men dressed in black as if I were a criminal,” she commented.

In conversation with this column, Dayane said that he has already begun to take steps to ensure that the case does not go unpunished. For that, she hired a lawyer. Sources from this space say that, unfortunately, disrespect for women in the midst of event production is not uncommon and that Rock in Rio was no different.

Sought by the column LeoDias, the press office of Rock in Rio as well as Prosegur, who did not respond until the end of this article. This space remains open for future demonstrations.

