Rodrigo Lombardi appears for the 1st time as a character in ‘Travessia’; Plot details are revealed

‘Crossing‘ has a great responsibility for the coming months. This is because the plot Gloria Perez has a mission to repeat the success left by ‘wetland‘ and the cast’s first impressions promise good ratings for the production. This week, Rodrigo Lombardi appeared as the character Moretti and with the click, came some information about the role.

In the soap opera, moretti run away to Portugal after clash with War (Humberto Martins). Things get even more tense after they duel over the heart of Deborah (Grazi Massafera). Guerra takes the lead and wins the girl’s heart, but later, the young woman gets involved with Moretti and becomes pregnant with Rodrigo’s character.

When the betrayal comes to light, Guerra decides to gather Débora’s things and put her out of the house. then the pregnant has an accident, dies and the drinks is saved. After learning about the catastrophe, the businessman is enchanted by the newborn and decides to register the child even though he is not a father.

In the future, the child becomes chiara (Jade Picon), who has no idea that moretti be your real father. Join the list of “Crossing” names like Lucy Alves, Chay Suede, Romulo Estrela and Cássia Kiss. The artistic direction is Mauro Mendonça Filho While Walter Carvalho, André Barros, Mariana Richard and Caio Campos take the lead.