Rony receives poll from Qatar, and Palmeiras rules out negotiation | palm trees

Palmeiras warned Rony’s managers that they will not negotiate the striker now. The club was informed about a proposal from a Qatari club that could arrive this week, but reinforced that the intention is to keep the number 10 until the end of the season.

The Qatar window closes this Thursday, and there were signs of an offer that could reach 15 million euros (R$ 77.6 million). Verdão, however, told the attacker’s agents that he has no interest in the business at the moment.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

A Palmeiras player since 2020, Rony is one of Abel Ferreira’s trusted men and the team’s top scorer in the season with 20 goals. The coach doesn’t want to lose him now.

1 of 2 Rony and Abel Ferreira talk during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Rony and Abel Ferreira talk during Palmeiras training at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

The attitude of the alviverde board was to keep its main names despite polls from abroad, thinking about the title dispute this season. In addition to Rony, Danilo was another player with foreign consultations that Palmeiras didn’t even agree to open negotiations.

At the end of the year, when the international windows open again, it is possible that a negotiation will be debated again, but Palmeiras is only thinking about the final 12 rounds of the Brazilian Championship, a tournament they lead by eight points.

Rony’s contract was renewed last year and is valid until December 2025. He has 150 games for Palmeiras, 43 goals and six titles: two Paulistas, two Libertadores, one Recopa and one Copa do Brasil.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧