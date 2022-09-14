Rueda reviews plans and considers Vanderlei Luxemburgo as Santos coach

Santos is studying the hiring of Vanderlei Luxemburgo as a new coach. President Andres Rueda called the 70-year-old seasoned professional to be a manager, but he overheard Luxa’s request to be a coach.

Luxemburgo suggested taking over Peixe in the last 12 rounds of the Brazilian Championship before becoming manager in 2023, in a model similar to that carried out by Athletico with Felipão.

At first, Andres Rueda put his foot down for the manager’s invitation. After more than one conversation with Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the president backed off and now called the Management Committee to deliberate on the possibility.

Luxembourg has been absent from football since the end of 2021, when he was fired from Cruzeiro. He was a pre-candidate for the Senate from Tocantins, but the PSB did not make the campaign official.

President Andres Rueda has a long-standing desire to reinforce the department with an experienced, victorious name with a firm pulse. In July, Santos heard “no” from former coach Leão for the position of coordinator.

Santos will face Palmeiras on Sunday (18), at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. Orlando Ribeiro, under-20 coach, took over Peixe on an interim basis and is waiting to find out if he will command the team in the classic.