Rural union blocks João Gomes show in MA after criticism of Bolsonaro

Singer João Gomes, a phenomenon of the Piseiro genre, had his performance at a festival in Imperatriz, Maranhão, refused. The Rural Union of Imperatriz denied the singer’s show after he appeared, in a video that circulated on social networks, leading a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at Rock In Rio.

João Gomes’ presentation would be on October 29, at the PiZro Festival, which will take place at the city’s Exhibition Park. Leaders of the union, which manages the venue for the event, published a video in which they refuse the singer’s performance. “We from the board of the Rural Union came to communicate that we were wanted to perform the show of singer João Gomes here inside our arena, which we deny due to his behavior of mistreating the figure of our president Bolsonaro”, said the board of directors of the SinRural.

The directors also stressed that João Gomes is not “welcome here inside our exhibition park”. “Our flag is green and yellow”, they stressed.

Producer opposes union decision

Contrary to SinRural’s decision, Imperial Produções, responsible for João Gomes’ show in Imperatriz, said that the singer’s presentation will indeed take place. In a note, the producer assured that the show will not be canceled and should take place in another place in the city, not in the Exhibition Park, or in neighboring municipalities.

Imperial Produções classified the union’s decision as intolerant and stressed, in a note, that the attitude harms the local economy. “The intolerance of the directors of SinRural in relation to the João Gomes show that would take place at Parque de Exposições makes it clear why Imperatriz still does not have the relevance it deserves on the national scene”, he pointed out.

“The economic movement that will happen here in the region is gigantic. Commerce will move millions. Everyone is affected: the manicurist, the beauty salon, the app driver, the hotel chain, restaurants, street vendors and the entire food chain that takes their livelihood into their homes through the opportunities generated at a festival like this” , lamented the producer.

João Gomes leads the choir at Rock In Rio

SinRural’s decision arose as a result of the political stance adopted by João Gomes during his first performance at Rock In Rio, the biggest music festival in Brazil and one of the biggest on the planet.

On the occasion, the 20-year-old singer went to the railing that separates the audience from the stage and recorded, along with fans, a video in which he leads a popular chorus among opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro. In the images, he says “hey, Bolsonaro”, and the audience completes: “go take the **”.

After the video circulated on social media, João Gomes took to Twitter and apologized for the behavior. “I made a mistake and disrespected some fans … I don’t support any flag, but I was irresponsible,” he assumed.