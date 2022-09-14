Rural union refuses João Gomes concert in Maranhão after Rock in Rio

After more than a week since he performed at Rock in Rio on the stage of one of the festival’s sponsors, directors of SinRural (Rural Union) of Imperatriz, in Maranhão, made a statement refusing to receive the singer at the city’s Exhibition Park , in which the union is responsible, on show on October 29.

At Rock in Rio, the young singer ended up leading a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when he said “Hey Bolsonaro” and the audience completes the sentence with “vai sob no c *” as shown in videos on the internet. That was the reason why union directors repudiated the attitude, making them deny the cession of space for their show by the festival “Pizro”.

“Good afternoon, people! We here from the rural union board [viemos] communicate that we were wanted to perform the show of singer João Gomes here inside our arena, which we deny”, begins talking about one of the directors in a video released on social networks yesterday. splash found out that it is Afonso Danda, president of SinRural.

He then justifies: “[Negamos] due to his behavior of mistreating the figure of our president Bolsonaro. He is not welcome here inside the Exhibition Park”, he declared. “Because our flag is green and yellow”, added another director, Glen Maia.

João Gomes publishes after presentation at Rock in Rio 2022 on the first weekend of the festival Image: Playback / Instagram @joaogomescantor

Two days after the performance at Rock in Rio, João Gomes apologized on his Twitter for having led the chorus against the current president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro. He even apologized three times for the political demonstration in the same publication.

“I was wrong and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag, but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never mention. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I’m an eternal learner”, he wrote.

João Gomes published on his Twitter account apologizing for his attitude against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Image: Reproduction / Twitter @joaogomescantor

‘Show will happen’

João Gomes has a show scheduled in Imperatriz with Vitor Fernandes and Tarcísio do Acordeon on October 29th. The website where tickets are sold, by Brasil Ticket, still maintained the Exhibition Park as the venue for presentations, which were consulted at 5 pm. “Pizro” is considered the “biggest piseiro festival in Brazil” and will take place in Vitória and São Paulo respectively on October 8 and 11 before arriving in Imperatriz (MA).

splash sought out the singer’s advice to comment on the union directors’ video and if there is a new location to perform the show. In response, a link was sent to a video on Instagram by Elton Gomes, president of AABB (Athletic Association Banco do Brasil – Imperatriz/MA).

“I want to tell you that I saw the repercussion of the cancellation of João Gomes’ show, a humble young man who started his career and today is nationally and internationally successful. AABB makes itself available […] and the space lease AABB will give you free of charge [da Imperial Promoções]”, said Elton in the video.

He then justifies it by saying that such a reaction is due to his defense of culture: “Because we do not agree with any retaliation against culture, neither from Empress, nor from Maranhão nor in our country. Regardless of whether João Gomes votes for Lula, votes for Bolsonaro , Ciro or any other candidate, we will welcome him here with open arms”.

Imperial Promoções, responsible for taking João Gomes to Imperatriz, also spoke on social media. “The intolerance of the directors of SinRural in relation to the João Gomes show that would take place at Parque de Exposições makes it clear why Imperatriz still does not have the relevance it deserves on the national scene”, he began.

“The economic movement that will happen here in the region is gigantic. Trade will move millions. Everyone is affected: the manicurist, the beauty salon, the app driver, the hotel chain, restaurants, street vendors and the entire food chain that he takes his livelihood into his home through the opportunities generated at a festival like this.

Finally, the publication signed by Rodrigo Brasmar — candidate for federal deputy for the PP-MA and responsible for Imperial Promoções — ends by saying that “the show will happen and it will be a success”.

By means of a note sent to splashthe company also thanks “the affection, attention and support of everyone”, reinforcing that the show will take place on October 29.

President of AABB Imperatriz, Elton Gomes, and Rodrigo Brasmar, owner of Imperial Promoções Image: Personal archive/ Rodrigo Brasmar

The organization also confirmed that the show will be held at the Athletic Association of Banco do Brasil in Imperatriz (MA). The venue has a capacity for 10,000 people and is already on the website where tickets are being sold.

Check out the full note

Imperial Promoções comes to the public to thank the affection, attention and support of all who were against the act of intolerance, promoted by the directors of the Rural Union of Imperatriz, in relation to the João Gomes Show, which would take place in Parque de Exhibitions.

We are grateful for the support of AABB Imperatriz, for embracing the cause, spontaneously, and for ensuring that Imperatriz receives the “PiZRO” Festival, on 10/29, an event that is featured in the capitals of the country, from north to south. In this way, we reinforce that THERE WILL BE SHOW. Everything is maintained, just with a change of location!

The singers Vitor Fernandes, Tarcísio do Acordeon and João Gomes will perform an unforgettable show, with the IMPERIAL PROMOTIONS quality standard you already know.

It does not stop there; As a bonus, we will broadcast the final of the Copa Libertadores, between Flamengo x Athletico-PR, with a mega audiovisual structure. Because YOU deserve to live this experience!