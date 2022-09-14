Santos approaches agreement for Vanderlei Luxemburgo to take over as coach | saints

In recent days, talks have advanced between the club and the 70-year-old coach. They are closer to a hit.

Excited about the possibility of directing Santos again, Luxemburgo presented President Andres Rueda with a project. The idea is that he will be coach until the end of the season, also in charge of the football department.

This is a plan that Luxemburg has been thinking about for a long time. He believes that, as in Europe, where coaches also take care of planning, not just the ball field, he can succeed at Santos working that way.

Peixe has not had a football executive since the departure of Edu Dracena. President Andres Rueda assumed the role and started working daily at CT Rei Pelé. In recent days, Luxembourg has presented the idea of ​​being, in addition to being a coach, the head of the football department.

Santos, initially, was reticent. I only wanted Luxembourg for a role similar to football manager, not coach. Conversations in recent days between the coach and President Rueda have changed the manager’s view.

There is an understanding that Santos needs an experienced coach to improve the team’s performance. After settling differences, Peixe and Luxemburgo started to speak the same language and are closer to an agreement.

O ge found that the Management Committee still needs to approve the possible arrival of Luxembourg, but that this is not seen as a hindrance. It is believed that the collegiate will agree to the hiring.

Recently, in a lecture at the Brasil Futebol Expo, in São Paulo, Luxemburgo said that he would like to return to work in football after becoming frustrated with politics. Multi-champion for several clubs, the coach said he misses the atmosphere that surrounds the routine of professional sports.

His last job was at Cruzeiro, which he left in December 2021 after poor results in Série B. He already has four spells at Santos, in 1997, 2004, 2006/07 and 2009. At the club, he was Brazilian champion (2004), two-time champion Paulista (2006 and 2007) and also won a Rio-São Paulo (1997).

