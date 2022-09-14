Santos seeks to understand Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s plans before taking the next step

Santos has Vanderlei Luxemburgo among the favorites to take over the club’s football department. At first, the coach was sought only for this role and not to coach the team, as he was throughout his career.

Luxembourg liked the idea of ​​taking on a new role, but is still thinking about working as a coach. With an eye on the next season, Luxa suggested taking charge of the team until the end of the Brazilian Championship and, in parallel, works on assembling the squad and choosing the new coach.

That, at the moment, is not Pisces’ idea. President Andres Rueda was interested in signing Sebastián Beccacece, who left Defensa y Justicia last weekend, for the role. The Santos top hat has already probed the coach’s representative, but has not received a positive signal.

The coach does not intend to make commitments until the end of the World Cup. Sebastián Beccacece prefers to start work at the beginning of the season to be able to participate in the assembly of the squad and pre-season. This, at least for the time being, kept him away from Vila Belmiro.

Santos intends to hold a meeting soon and understand, in fact, what the coach’s objective is. Rueda must insist that Luxemburgo only assume the position of manager and waits for a decision to go after his next coach.

History in Santos:



Luxembourg had a first spell at Alvinegro Praiano in 1996. The coach won the Rio-São Paulo Tournament. In 2004, he led Robinho, Diego and Elano to the Campeonato Brasileiro title. In his third spell, starting in 2006, he won the Paulista twice.

Already in his last presence at the club, in 2009, he had his worst performance directing Santos and ended up saying goodbye at the end of the season. In 25 matches, he won just nine wins and eight draws. The utilization was 46.6%.