Santos sees Beccacece distant and evaluates other names for Lisca’s vacancy

Santos’ president Andres Rueda had Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece, who left Defensa y Justicia last weekend, as Plan A to take over coach Lisca. The coach, however, has not yet signaled positively for negotiation.

As it was initially published by Uol Esporte, the coach does not intend to take on work until the end of the World Cup. Sebastián Beccacece is a coach who likes to start work at the beginning of the season, participate in the building of the squad and pre-season. That put him off, for now.

The board of Peixe welcomed the arrival of Beccacece as he is a coach who likes to have the ball, knows how to work with young athletes and respects the characteristics of clubs. He is one of the disciples of Jorge Sampaoli, former Santos coach.

Aware of that, Rueda still hasn’t given up the coach as discarded, but he’s starting to think about other options. The arrival of a football manager can help the Santos top hat to choose the new professional. This “strong man” of Santos football may be Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was sought after by Peixe.

As a coach, 41-year-old Sebastián Beccace commanded Defensa Y Justicia twice, Independiente and Racing, all from Argentina. He was champion of the Recopa Argentina by Defensa in the 20/21 season.

In addition to being Sampaoli’s assistant, Beccacece gained prominence in Brazil for eliminating São Paulo in the 2017 Copa Sudamericana, and Flamengo, on penalties, in the 2020 Libertadores, in addition to having beaten Palmeiras once in the group stage. last year’s Copa Libertadores.

This season, Defensa Y Justicia was eliminated in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana in a group that had LDU and Atlético-GO. In the Argentine Superliga, Defensa is in 23rd place, with 19 points (four wins, seven draws and seven defeats).