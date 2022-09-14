São Paulo squad: team will have at least two changes in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil | Sao Paulo

São Paulo, which will take the field this Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semi-final, against Flamengo, will have at least two changes in relation to the one that guaranteed qualification to the Copa Sul final. American last Thursday.

The two sure absences are Gabriel Neves and Felipe Alves. The midfielder suffered an injury to his right knee and will no longer play this season.

The São Paulo goalkeeper is barred from playing in the Copa do Brasil for having already played in the tournament for Juventude. The regulations do not allow a player to compete in the same edition for two clubs.

Jandrei is the immediate substitute in goal and was confirmed by Rogério Ceni at the press conference last Sunday. To replace Gabriel Neves, the most quoted is Pablo Maia, the only first midfielder available in the squad.

In this way, a probable São Paulo has: Jandrei; Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

1 of 2 Calleri in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Calleri in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

In addition to Felipe Alves, attacking midfielder Marcos Guilherme, striker Nahuel Bustos and defender Nahuel Ferraresi are also not registered for the Copa do Brasil and are absent. Arboleda, Nikão, Caio and André Anderson are still recovering from their injuries.

São Paulo ended the preparation for the duel against Flamengo this Tuesday afternoon, at CT da Barra Funda.

In the activity, Ceni made tactical adjustments and worked on set pieces. The athletes also improved their submissions before ending the training session on Tuesday.

After losing 3-1 in the first leg, at Morumbi, Tricolor needs to win by two goals to go to penalties and by more than two to advance to the final directly.

