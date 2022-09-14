Scientists produce oxygen on Mars and aim for human mission on the planet

Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/Handout via Reuters Image taken with the Perseverance robot shows Ingenuity on Mars

When it landed on the Martian surface as part of NASA’s Perseverance mission in February 2021, a relatively small instrument produced by MIT scientists has already brought good results and opens up even more hope to those who dream of one day sending humans to Mars. The device is currently performing the work of a small tree and producing oxygen on the red planet. That’s right!

MOXIE (In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment of oxygen from mars

) has successfully produced oxygen in the atmosphere of Mars which is rich in carbon dioxide. The experiments were carried out in different atmospheric situations, during day and night and with different atmospheric pressures.

Published in the journal Science Advances, the experiments were able to achieve goals, producing six grams of oxygen per hour, which an average tree produces here on Earth.

The research suggests that a scaled-up version of MOXIE could in the future be sent to Mars before a human mission, to continuously produce large-scale oxygen simulating the work of hundreds of trees.

“We’ve learned a tremendous amount that will inform future systems on a larger scale,” Michael Hecht – principal investigator of the MOXIE mission at MIT’s Haystack Observatory – told Sciencedaily.

How does the prototype work?

– The instrument can reliably and efficiently convert the air of Mars atmosphere into pure oxygen

– By pulling Martian air through a filter that cleans Martian contaminants

– The air is then pressurized and sent through a developed instrument

– The process electrochemically splits carbon dioxide-rich air into oxygen ions and carbon monoxide

– Oxygen ions are isolated and recombined to form respirable molecular oxygen (O2)

– MOXIE also measures quantity and purity before releasing O2 back into the air, along with carbon monoxide (CO) and other atmospheric gases

