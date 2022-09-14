Second debate to the government of the state of São Paulo brings together five candidates | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Five candidates for the government of the state of São Paulo participated on the night of this Tuesday (13) in the second debate between the candidates for the state dispute. The meeting was held in a pool by TV Cultura, the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” and the UOL portal, at the Memorial da América Latina, in the West Zone of the city of São Paulo.

The candidates best placed in the polls were present: Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), Vinicius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT). The mediation was carried out by journalists Fabíola Cidral and Leão Serva.

According to the most recent Datafolha poll, commissioned by Globo and the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” and released on September 1st, Haddad leads the race with 35% of voting intentions, Tarcísio follows with 21%, Rodrigo has 15%, Elvis, 1%, and Poit, also 1%.

The debate was divided into three blocks, with two segments each:

First, third and fifth segments: candidates answer questions from journalists;

Second and fourth segments: candidates ask each other;

Sixth block: final remarks.

At the beginning of the blocks, the candidates answered questions from journalists and, later, in the second part of the first two blocks, they asked questions among themselves. Among other topics, public security, racism, environment, transport, health, education and infrastructure were addressed.

At the end of the debate, Bolsonarist state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans) verbally attacked journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura and Estadão, repeating the attitude and words of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Band debate between presidential candidates. With his cell phone in hand, Garcia approaches Vera and says that she is “a disgrace to journalism” and intimidates her.

The journalist, on her Twitter profile, stated that she would need to be escorted out of the Memorial, and that she would make a police report. “This type of posture coming from a parliamentarian is unacceptable, intolerable in democracy. It will not be a truculent, or two, that will intimidate me to continue doing my job. The deputy has my contract, because he requested it. He lies repeatedly. . It won’t shut me up,” he said on the social network.

The first to speak was Vinicius Poit who, when asked why the police kill more blacks than whites, and what projects they have to reduce the problem, cited his running mate, Doris Alves. “My deputy governor, black, woman, with great pride and who knows everything about public security, much more about citizen security. To have that police that regains people’s trust. We will even strengthen the municipal guards, which is where Doris comes, the experience she has. We will integrate the police, Civil Police, Military Police working closer, with more data and offering support to the population not only with the police fighting crime, but also offering opportunities.”

Elvis Cezar was the second to be approached, and answered about the environment and water crisis, saying that he will expand works with an eye on greater service efficiency. “I was president of the Metropolitan Development Council at the height of the water crisis. And I was able to contest and support all the measures to effect the new São Lourenço system. We are going to expand these works. And in the same way, talk to people, so that we can thus mitigating leaks and having greater efficiency in the provision of water services in São Paulo. Recovery of the entire riparian forest and the springs project are fundamental for the environment in São Paulo.”

The third to speak was Governor Rodrigo Garcia, who is seeking re-election. He answered about public transport and investments in the Metro, citing the works of his management. “Large public transport such as the Metro is essential in a megalopolis like São Paulo. In the last 20 years, the number of Metro kilometers has practically doubled. And at the moment we have 35 kilometers under construction. Line 6 of the Metro, which is the largest project in Latin America, with 9,000 employees working, connecting Brasilândia to the city center, Line 2, which is the second major project, is 8 kilometers by Metro from Vila Prudente to Penha, Line 15 goes from Anhaia Melo , in the East Zone, Line 17, from [Avenida] Roberto Marinho, and Line 9, from Marginal Pinheiros towards the South Zone. It is the largest set of works in the history of the São Paulo Metro made with resources from the state. Unfortunately, we didn’t have help from the federal government over these years and it was the São Paulo taxpayer’s money that doubled the number of kilometers on the Metro, which today has 35 kilometers of lines.”

Then it was the turn of Fernando Haddad, who was asked about his plan to speed up care in the area of ​​Health and defended the creation of Day Hospitals. “The state of São Paulo has not prepared itself for the post-Covid period. Dear friends, today we have more than 1 million procedures waiting to be scheduled. Our mission is to build five general hospitals and 70 Day Hospitals. What is the Day Hospital? Where you have the consultation, the exam and the outpatient surgery in the same place. Here in São Paulo we deliver 35 hospitals and, just to give you an idea, the pediatric queue dropped from 160 days to 58 days after Day Hospitals.”

Tarcísio de Freitas was the last to speak at the round, and was asked about his proposals to improve the infrastructure and quality of education. He advocated investing in full-time schools. “We are going to invest a lot in education, recovering the infrastructure of schools. Because we need to have good infrastructure and connected schools so that we can recover the content lost in the pandemic. We are going to invest in full-time schools and for that we have to have infrastructure. We have to recover so that the school is not a student prison, but a place of learning. We will give students the tools to start growing, developing and opening the doors to the job market with the Jovem program Apprentice Paulista. Where the student does vocational education and already works.”

In the final part of the program, each candidate was able to make their final remarks.

Tarcísio de Freitas : “I want to say that what moves me is the sense of nonconformity. The same sense that moved me to complete works that were stopped, to end the quagmire of [Rodovia] 163, to hand over the North-South Railway, to end the suffering of those people. (…) It’s a nonconformity that I have today to see the lack of sanitation in Vila Ayrosa, to see how people suffer in the Campo Grande community in Campinas. To see the situation at the hospital in Itapetininga, at the Frei Galvão hospital, there in Guaratinguetá, at the Hospital de Esperança. It’s reckless, waiting hospitals operating below their capacity. We really need a nonconformity to see that the subway does not expand at the speed we would like to see a work like the Rodoanel paralyzed. It should be noted that high school students in São Paulo are leaving without perspective because they finish high school without proficiency in Portuguese and mathematics. Throughout my life I got used to taking projects off paper. I already did, I’ll do it here. We need to choose sides, and I want to be on the side of those who faced problems and knew how to overcome them”.

Fernando Haddad: “The motto of the state of São Paulo is very beautiful. ‘For Brazil, do great things’. This is exactly what we have been trying to do for Brazil and São Paulo for a year and a half. Unite democratic forces. Create a ticket that represented the redemocratization of the country. The Constitution of 88, which has been torn up day after day by the current government. Recover our self-esteem, recover our place in the concert of nations, recover hope for better days. We are in the middle of a campaign in which we are offering you concrete proposals. Proposals that have to do with our history, the state of São Paulo, the country and the city of São Paulo. The Day Hospitals, the Metropolitan Single Ticket, the high school revolutionary that, through federal institutes, do not make the young person finish high school with proficiency in the seventh year of elementary school. do your work. We have the best team, the best government plan.”

Rodrigo Garcia: “[Quero] to say that today you can follow the candidates’ proposals here and you could see exactly what I think about São Paulo. I’ve been working for a long time in São Paulo, dedicated to São Paulo. I am very proud of our state. It fills my chest to talk about São Paulo because I know it wasn’t easy for us to get here. And now we have to make a choice. Who will govern São Paulo in the next four years. That’s why I ask your attention that is watching us. The election of São Paulo, which is the governor who is here on a daily basis, solving the problem of security, health, education, is the governor who visits the municipalities, visits the hospitals, who is the first to arrive in the large occurrences of São Paulo, therefore, it is essential that São Paulo is master of its destiny. I’m not here to represent a presidential candidate’s platform, to represent a party. I’m here to represent you who have aspirations to keep moving up in life, who need government support, but I want to protect São Paulo from this political and ideological war that is not getting anywhere. But I won’t be able to do it alone, I’ll need your vote of confidence. I have been governor for five months, I have already shown my attitudes to São Paulo, I am a man of faith, a Christian and I need your support, your vote. And a chance to be governor of São Paulo for the next four years.”

Elvis Cezar: “I want to say that, in the last 20 years, I fought the good fight. I was mayor four times the best in Brazil. And São Paulo’s problem is in the cities, and I know how to solve it. an opportunity for you for a new project. Enough of the same. A new project, with capacity and experience and that has already proven that it knows how to do it. For us to make a movement for education, the best education in Brazil here in São Paulo, eliminate queues at health, never running out of medicines, I want to create the largest generation of jobs in the state, support the periphery, provide opportunities for young people, for entrepreneurs, for women entrepreneurs. tranquility. I want to make São Paulo back to being the locomotive of Brazil”.