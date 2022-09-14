see how many points Cruzeiro needs to be champion

Credit: Staff Images / Cruzeiro

Adding 62 points, Cruzeiro’s campaign in Serie B remains flawless. As access is practically guaranteed, Paulo Pezzolano’s team seeks the national title to crown the season. At the moment, the distance to Bahia, vice-leader of the Brasileirão, is 11 points, which is why the anticipated title has chances of being confirmed in the next rounds.

In this scenario, according to data from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Cruzeiro will reach the trophy with 79 points. As there are nine more games left in the final stretch of Serie B, the trend, in case no surprising turnaround happens, is that the national conquest will be confirmed soon.

“The title is what we are looking for. We planned (the season) to get access and, in the middle of the way, we realized that we can also be championsthe”, said Ronaldo.

Stronger and BIGGER! 💪🦊 📸 Lincoln Costa / Cruise pic.twitter.com/jnoPR6tiBo — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) September 9, 2022

