see if you receive R$ 1,212 from PIS and check the latest PIS 2023 news

O PIS (Social Integration Program) is responsible for the annual transfer of a salary bonus to workers in private companies.

Despite being released in the year following the job, the allowance PIS Pasep struggles to keep the calendar up to date.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

PIS 2021

In summary, those who were active in 2019 can request the PIS 2021 since the month of March.

But to receive the PIS Pasep 2021 the worker needs to submit a request to the Ministry of Labour.

2021 SIP TABLE

The value of PIS Pasep 2021 is established by PIS 2021 table.

In a nutshell, the PIS 2021 varies between R$92 and R$1,100, depending on the period worked.

The maximum amount is intended for citizens who exercised activities in the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

According to PIS 2021 calendarthe payment of PIS Pasep 2021 is done after sending the request:

By e-mail, sending the request to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

HOW TO CONSULT THE PIS

For consult the PIS just access one of the following applications:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

On the other hand, 2021 workers are still waiting for the PIS base year 2021which has not yet been passed on by the Federal Government.

One of the reasons for the delay is that the PIS 2022 was already paid earlier this year to 2020 workers.

There is still no official date for the release of the money, but it is expected that the allowance will only be paid in 2023 – the PIS 2023.

Following the current rules of the program, to receive the PIS 2023 it would be necessary:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2023

According to current forecasts, the minimum wage must undergo a readjustment and may reach BRL 1,294 in the next year.

Therefore, those who worked for all the months of 2021 will receive the maximum amount indicated in the PIS 2023. But it is important to remember that the new value of the minimum wage is yet to be confirmed.

It is important to remember that the minimum wage is readjusted every year, based on the inflation recorded in the period – measured according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

2023 PIS CALENDAR

despite the 2023 PIS calendar not yet been released, it is believed that the allowance will only be paid at the beginning of next year.