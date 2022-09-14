see who gets the best in the 2nd round simulations

The simulations of the second round for governor of Ceará show balance, with differences within the margin of error, according to the third round of the Ipespe survey, contracted by O POVO.

When the simulation is between Captain Wagner (União Brasil) and Roberto Cláudio (PDT), there is a point of difference. Between Roberto Cláudio and Elmano Freitas (PT), the difference is two. It reaches six, at the limit of the margin of error, in the simulation between Wagner and Elmano.

Captain Wagner x Roberto Claudio

Wagner: 42% (-1)

Roberto Claudio: 41% (=)

None / blank / null: 12% (+2)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 5% (-1)

Captain Wagner vs Elmano Freitas

Wagner: 46% (=)

Elmano: 40% (+6)

None / blank / null: 9% (-3)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 6% (-2)

Roberto Claudio vs Elmano

Roberto Claudio: 38% (-3)

Elmano: 36% (+6)

None / blank / null: 20% (-2)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 6% (-1)

Numbers that do not close 100% are due to rounding

The survey was conducted between September 9 and 11. A thousand voters were heard via telephone, through the Cati Ipespe system. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.45%. The research is registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under number CE-06344/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-04596/2022.

Ipespe

The survey is carried out by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe). With 36 years of experience, Ipespe has as president of the Scientific Council Antonio Lavareda. He holds a PhD in Political Science and was coordinator or consultant in 91 major electoral campaigns in Brazil and also worked in Portugal and Bolivia.

Ipespe has already carried out thousands of electoral, market and social public opinion surveys for the public sector, the private sector, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society. The institute does qualitative, quantitative face-to-face and telephone research, tracking, ethnographic research, market geography studies, censuses, web and mobile surveys and applied neuroscience studies. He has been conducting telephone surveys since 1993 — he was the first to carry out telephone tracking during an election campaign.

