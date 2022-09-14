Sertanejos deserve to be at Rock in Rio 2024 to dilute prejudice against gender | Mauro Ferreira’s blog

Medina has said in interviews that he is considering including a country name in the line-up of Rock in Rio 2024citing the name of singer Luan Santana among the possibilities.

It’s about time! As Brazil is a country mostly driven by the passion for country music, only prejudice explains the fact that the genre is still absent from the biggest festival in the country. Even because the great country stars put on shows with a pop finish similar to the performances of stars of other genres, such as Luísa Sonza and Ludmilla, attractions of this year’s 2022 edition.

Medina did not mention Luan Santana by chance. Although he came from the sertanejo universe, the singer made the crossover to pop without denying his origins. The technical apparatus of Luan’s concerts – just to mention the example given by Medina – attests to the framing of so-called country music in the pop model of the industry.

Not to mention that currently what is labeled as country music It is nothing more than an essentially pop, mixed-race, standardized sound that incorporates both sentimental country soul songs and Latin rhythms such as bachata and reggaeton.

Insert country music in the programming of the Rock in Rio 2024 it would be to endorse popular preference and expand the aesthetic axis of the festival that, upon coming to the world in 1985, has already opened up the rhythmic range of programming, going beyond the rock that gives it its name. If Alok plays at the festival, why not Luan Santana or even João Gomes, a recent piseiro star?

Whether you like the music of these artists or not, marginalized by a certain part of the cultural elites, they draw crowds and, for that very reason, deserve to be in the Rock in Rio. Even to break down a cultural and social barrier that, judging by Roberto Medina’s statements, is about to be torn down.