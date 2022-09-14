Service sector grows 1.1% in July | Economy

The volume of services provided in Brazil grew 1.1% in July compared to June, according to data released this Tuesday (13) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This is the third increase in a row, with an accumulated gain of 2.4%.

In comparison with July 2021, the advance was 6.3% – the 17th consecutive positive rate.

The accumulated index for the year was 8.5% in relation to the same period in 2021. The accumulated index in the last 12 months went from 10.5% in June to 9.6% in July, maintaining a downward trend since April (12.8 %).

The result came above expectations. Expectations in a Reuters poll were for gains of 0.5% on a monthly basis and 5.8% on an annual basis.

The sector is 8.9% above the level of February 2020 (pre-pandemic) and 1.8% below November 2014 (the highest point in the historical series).

The service sector is the one with the greatest weight in the Brazilian economy and was the most affected by the pandemic, especially activities of a more face-to-face nature, such as services provided to families.

“With this growth in July, the service sector has reached its highest point since November 2014, that is, the highest level in the series. This resumption of growth is quite significant and is linked to services aimed at companies, such as information technology and cargo transport, which have shown significant growth and reached the highest points in their respective series in July. So what brings the service sector to this level is the dynamism of these two segments”, highlights the research manager, Rodrigo Lobo.

Among the five major groups, the advance from June to July is highlighted transport activities (2.3%), information and communication (1.1%) and services provided to families (0.6%) – in this case, the fifth growth in a row, with an accumulated gain of 9.7%.

On the other hand, other services (-4.2%) and professional, administrative and complementary services (-1.1%) were the negative influences in July.

See the monthly result in each of the five major segments and their subgroups:

Services provided to families: 0.6%

Accommodation and food services: 2.0%

Other services provided to families: 2.2%

Information and communication services: 1.1%

Information and communication technology (ICT) services: 0.6%

Telecommunications: -2.1%

Information technology services: 6.6%

Audiovisual services: -0.9%

Professional, administrative and complementary services: -1.1%

Technical-professional services: -3.1%

Administrative and complementary services: -0.1%

Transport, auxiliary transport services and mail: 2.3%

Ground transportation: 0.9%

Waterway transport: 3.4%

Air transport: 6.8%

Storage, auxiliary transport services and mail: 5.4%

Other services: -4.2%

Services provided to families grew for the fifth consecutive month, accumulating a high of 9.7% in the period. Still, it is 5.7% below the level of February 2020, pre-pandemic period.

“In July, the highlights of this sector were hotels and restaurants. We have seen a resumption in the search for these services related to tourism, as we can also see in the increase in air transport. In addition, it was also a month of vacation. This segment has been reducing the distance from the pre-pandemic level, but remains below it”, highlights Almeida.

On the other hand, the segment of other services fell by 4.2%, after having increased in the two previous months. Rodrigo Lobo explains that this result may be related to changes in household consumption.

“In that most acute phase of the pandemic, from the second half of 2020 until the middle of last year, ancillary financial services grew significantly. At that time, there was an increase in savings by middle-income and upper-middle-income families, given that they reduced consumption as a result of the restrictions that existed during the pandemic. With the easing of restrictions, these families began to use a larger portion of their income in the consumption of goods and services and a much smaller portion in savings. In this sense, the allocation of this resource to the financial market is already reduced compared to those periods of 2020 and 2021, when there was significant growth”, he explains.

The information and communication sector managed to recover the negative change of the previous month (-0.2%). “This advance is linked to the information technology sector, mainly to information technology services, which have grown a lot and were boosted even during the pandemic, when companies had to hire services to support the home office and offer services online. Within this sector, in July, consultancy in information technology and portals, content providers and other information services over the internet stood out”, says Almeida.

See below the distance from the pre-pandemic level by activities:

Tourist activities grow 1.5% in July

The index of tourist activities rose 1.5% in relation to June after having decreased 1.7% in June. The IBGE highlights that, even with the progress, the tourism segment is still 1.1% below the level of February 2020.

“The hotel, restaurant and air transport sectors performed well in July. In addition to being a holiday month, the observed decrease in unemployment and economic growth tend to boost the leisure and business tourism sector. After this time without consuming this type of service, people may be more willing to travel”, says Luiz Almeida, research analyst.

Regionally, 10 of the 12 surveyed locations followed the growth verified in the national tourist activity. The most relevant positive contribution came from São Paulo (4.6%), followed by Santa Catarina (9.6%), Rio de Janeiro (2.0%) and Paraná (4.6%). On the other hand, Minas Gerais (-0.6%) and Rio Grande do Sul (-1.1%) registered the only decreases in regional terms.

Cargo and passenger transport above pre-pandemic

The volume of cargo transport registered an expansion of 1.2% in July, accumulating a gain of 19.7% since October 2021. The segment reaches a new record when it reaches the highest point in the series. Regarding the pre-pandemic level, cargo transport is 31.7% higher than in February 2020.

The transport sector accumulated a gain of 3.9% in the last three months and, in July, was mainly influenced by the good results of activities such as the management of ports and terminals and highway concessionaires, highlights the IBGE.

“The transport sector is already in the third positive rate in a row and reaches the highest point of the series in July. Within this sector, one of the highlights was the management of ports and terminals, closely related to the flow of agricultural crops. Transport as a whole benefited from the flow of production, loading of goods and the resumption of passenger transport”, explains Luiz Almeida.

The volume of passenger transport registered expansion of 4.1%, recovering the loss of June in relation to May (-3.4%). So the segment is 0.4% above the February 2020 level (pre-pandemic) and 21.9% below February 2014 (highest point in the historical series).

“Cargo transport has reached record levels and passenger transport has shown an improvement with the resumption of these activities mainly related to tourism, with people traveling more and returning to use these services”, adds Almeida.

Progress in 17 of the 27 Federation Units

Regionally, 17 of the 27 Federation Units had expansion in the volume of services in July, following the advance in the country.