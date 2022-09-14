Shayan insinuates that Deolane and Pétala broke contract with Record

Farm 14 has barely started and the hay fire has already started. In the early hours of this Wednesday (14/9), Deolane and Shayan argued when the pawn accused the lawyer and Pétala of having warned each other, outside the confinement, that they would go to the reality, what would be a breach of contract.

“You are allies back there, before the Farm started. Have you not met?” she asked in an accusatory tone, to which Petal replied that it didn’t happen “not once”.

Deolane Bezerra Pétala Barreiros Shayan is one of the pawns of A Fazenda 14

Both pawns continued to deny what the Iranian claimed, although he continued not to believe it. “We signed a contract, we didn’t even meet and that’s it,” said Deolane.

Shayan, mocked what the lawyer said and that’s when the confusion really started. “’Ahem’, what? What do you mean by that? Call Record! Call Record and question what you’re talking about!”, indicated Deolane, while Shayan spoke over her, stating that he would call the production yes and that she was lying.

Then Bezerra countered the ex-Marriage to the Blind: “Liar! I haven’t even found Petal, liar! Trash, shameless, sly, liar!”

The friction between the two pawns did not start in this discussion. Previously, during the dynamics of the magazine, they also fought and had a disagreement.

