‘She made me survive’, says rescued mother with her daughter in Morada Nova de Minas

“I just thought about surviving and taking care of my daughter.” The report is by Ludmilla Jesus Silva, 23, who was trapped with her 3-year-old daughter for more than 72 hours in a closed forest in Morada Nova de Minas, in the central region of the state. The woman, who was hospitalized at the São Sebastião Charity Housesince the rescue yesterday afternoon (12), was discharged on Tuesday morning (13). She and her daughter are at her mother’s house, who lives in the interior of the state.

“My daughter was a warrior, she made me survive. It was me helping her and she helping me”, he describes. the mother who still has some pain in her feet and back. Ludmilla reports that the days in the forest were filled with moments of distress and also of physical exhaustion. Both walked for more than 40 kilometers looking for help. “I would climb to the highest places, scream and no one would find me. The day they found me, I was already losing hope”, said the mother, who still has some injuries on her body, caused, according to her, by the place full of stones and also by the hot ground.

Ludmilla and the child got lost when they went out on foot in search of help after the car they were in, along with the mother’s boyfriend, got stuck in the city of Biquinhas. They were heading to the woman’s mother’s house, in Morada Nova de Minas, when they had a problem with the vehicle. The two stayed in the woods for more than three days and were only rescued after a search carried out by the Military and Civil Police, in addition to the Fire Department.. The search was supported by sniffer dogs and a drone, which helped locate the mother and daughter.

“When I met them, it was a feeling of great relief. I used to say a lot of prayers, asking someone to pick me up”, recalls the mother. Ludmilla says that she was very afraid, after all the place was dark and there were some animals that scared her and her daughter. In addition, the child was hungry, and she had to gather fruits and even fish to feed the girl. “I managed to catch some coconuts and gave them to my daughter. There was a puddle of water too and I caught some fish”, she says. The mother also got water to keep herself and her daughter hydrated. The feeling of heat also bothered them both. During the days they were lost, the average temperature in the city was 28°C.

Disappearance

The young woman and her daughter left Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, in order to visit the child’s grandmother, in Morada Nova de Minas, in the central region of the state. Ludmilla’s boyfriend was with them. According to the report of an aunt of the child, the man named Valter said that the three continued their journey when the car got stuck in the nearby town of Biquinhas. The two, the mother and the child, went out on foot in search of help.

The man, who called the Military Police, said that the place was densely forested and that he had quickly lost sight of the two. Through social networks, Valter, who is known as Vavá do Grau, posted videos of the searches he did together with the PM in the region and to ask for help in locating.