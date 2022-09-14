Sheila Mello melts with Isa Scherer’s children: “My grandchildren”

Isabella Scherer in the final stretch of her first pregnancy. Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

Sheila Mello met the children of Isabella Scherer, the twins Mel and Bento, this Sunday (11). The dancer shared a photo with one of the babies on her lap, alongside first-time parents, Isabella and Rodrico Calazans, on her Instagram profile. In the caption of the publication, Sheila melted and praised the daughter of her ex-husband, the swimmer Xuxa.

“Sunday was the day to meet my grandchildren. What an honor to see how that little girl I met at age 13 became this amazing woman! Congratulations, Bellinha,” she wrote. In the comments, Isa was affectionate with her father’s ex-wife. “Thank you. The great-grandchildren are sending a big kiss to grandma”, she said.

In Stories, Sheila said that she dreamed of Isabella’s children and, coincidentally, woke up to a message from the new mom in town inviting her to meet them. The dancer claimed that she even changed diapers and took a pee “bath” on their first date.

Sheila and Isabella’s relationship has always been very affectionate. The end of the dancer’s marriage to the swimmer in 2018 did not shake the two. Asked about Sheila on Instagram, Isa even called her a “good stepmother”.