Sick Demi Lovato Says Next Tour Will Be Last

Demi Lovato is in Chile, where he will perform the last show of the South American tour Holy Fvck Tour, this Tuesday (13). From there, however, the singer-songwriter left fans worried hours before the performance.

In the afternoon, Demi Lovato posted on Instagram Stories photos of what appeared to be the view from his hotel room. In the captions, she said “I can’t do this anymore”, “I’m so fucked up sick I can’t get out of bed” and “the next tour will be my last. Thank you and I love you”.

“I’m so sick I can’t get out of bed 😞🤒 This next tour will be my last, Love you guys, thank you so much.” 💬| Demi Lovato via Instagram Story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/q6stDFh7gD — Portal Lovato🩸 (@portallovato) September 13, 2022

Shortly after, Demi Lovato deleted the posts without giving any explanation. On Twitter, fans recalled that the singer got a tremendous amount of rain at the show she did at Rock in Rio, on the 4th. The singer’s performances in the country, now in a rock version, were praised. On stage, she didn’t seem to worry about the rain, showing a lot of spirit.

After the Rio festival, the North American still sang in Colombia, on the 7th, and in Argentina, last Friday (9th).

The producer DG Medios, which takes Demi Lovato to Chile after eight years, continues to publish normally about the event, implying that the show there is confirmed.

After the tour in South America is over, she will only play shows at the end of the month, on the 23rd, in the United States, and will tour several North American cities until the end of the year.