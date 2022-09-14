Silvio Lancellotti, former ESPN commentator and pioneer of Italian football in Brazil, dies

Silvio Lancellotti died this Tuesdayformer ESPN commentator and pioneer of Italian football in Brazil.

Silvio was one of the leading Brazilian journalists. He was part of the team that founded Veja Magazine, still in the 60’s, when the country suffered from censorship in its press. It was still part of the main newspapers in the country.

But it was on television that he became nationally known.

Anyone over 40 certainly remembers Sundays. Before the macaroni mamma, it was time for Italian football on open TV. AND it was through the voice of Silvio Lancellotti that Brazil heard the best stories from Calcio. From the Napoli of Maradona and Careca to the Milan of the Dutch.

In the midst of the games, he still toasted the public – and his writing companions – with the best recipes of Italian cuisine.

On ESPN channels, he arrived in 2003, invited to comment on baseball at the Pan American Games. And, of course, he quickly became the biggest expert in the house on Italian football. He enchanted us with his analysis and stories of Calcio for a decade, until he left the company in 2012, when he took over a column on Portal R7.

But Silvio was more than a brilliant journalist. He graduated first in architecture.

He was also an accomplished writer.. He made a lot of cookbooks, his big hobby. But among his great works is the book “Honra ou Vendetta”, which talks about the arms of the Italian mafia in Brazilian lands.

Silvio leaves us at the age of 78. But our memories of him will last forever – and we will forever be grateful that he made us fall in love with Calcio..