Simaria has a dream party for her son and meets Simone again

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 15 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Simaria has a dream party for her son and meets Simone again 0 Views

Simaria celebrates the birthday of her son Pawel, and is thrilled to meet her sister, Simone

The singer simariaformer duo Simone, delighted to celebrate her youngest son’s birthday with a beautiful dream party. The sertaneja is a proud mother of a boy and a girl. The firstborn Giovanna turned 10 last August. The youngest of the family, Pawel, turned seven last Sunday (11).

The children are the result of the artist’s old relationship with the Spanish Vicente Escrig, with whom she was married for almost 15 years. The separation took place in 2021 and the end was surrounded by many controversies involving, mainly, the family assets.

The Coleguinhas announced the end of the duo on August 18 in a statement on social media, causing a real commotion among the artists’ fans. The sisters revealed that they have plans to go on stage, but in a solo career.

After the separation, the two sisters continue their lives together. It is no wonder that on Monday night (12), the youngest son of the eldest of the Mendes family, won a beautiful birthday party. The little boy celebrated another year of life. To commemorate this very special date, simaria organized a beautiful dream party for the heir.

The little boy’s party had a “World Cup” theme. Even Aunt Simone made a point of showing parts of the decoration of her nephew’s beautiful party. This one had lots of sweets, lots of decorations with soccer balls scattered around the place, and even a replica of the much-desired world cup cup. In addition to a poster of the players Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo that composed the decoration of the party. In one of the clicks, the mother owl posed next to the children, while the little boy held the pet of the family.

“I’m here for Pawel’s birthday. Today he turns 7 years old. I came in a rush, I was doing an advertisement. I ran out and arrived here at the house of simaria to celebrate Pawel’s birthday”, said the artist. Who, still in a good mood, joked: “Football is in fashion, everyone likes a little football”, she shot.

Simaria, ex-double with Simone, celebrates her son's 7th birthday with World Cup decoration

Instagram reproduction Simaria, ex-double with Simone, celebrates her son’s birthday with the World Cup decoration

Simaria, ex-double with Simone, celebrates her son's birthday in beautiful decoration

Instagram reproduction Simaria, ex-double with Simone, celebrates her son’s 7th birthday with a dream party

Simaria throws a dream party for her son Pawel, and delights

Brazil News Simaria poses with her two children in celebration of Pawel’s 7th birthday

Simaria makes dreams come true for her son and delights

Brazil News Simaria celebrates her son’s 7th birthday with a World Cup-themed party

Tell us what you think!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

After commenting on separation, Bruno Gagliasso shoots: “impotent”

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna EwbankInstagram – Continues after announcement – Bruno Gagliassothis Tuesday, September 13, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved