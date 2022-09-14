Sporting beat Tottenham with a goal from former Santos

Sporting beat Tottenham 2-0, at the Alvalade stadium, in Lisbon, for the second round of Group D of the Champions League. Paulinho opened the scoring in the 45th minute of the second half and Arthur Gomes, ex-Santos, scored the second in the 48th minute.

With the victory, Sporting isolated itself in the leadership of Group D with six points. Tottenham, in turn, are second with the same three points with which they started the round. The other group game also takes place today, at 16:00 (Brasília time), between Olympique and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Group D teams return to the field for the Champions League in the first week of October. Sporting visit Olympique, in Marseille, at the Vélodrome stadium, while Tottenham go to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

First half: a lot of rush and little effectiveness

Even playing away from home, Tottenham tried to be the owner of offensive actions in the first half. However, he failed in the last pass and in the submissions – which is not common when the attacking trio is formed by Richarlison, Kane and Son.

The team led by Italian Antonio Conte opened the scoring with Richarlison, at the end of the first half, but he was in an irregular position.

Sporting, in turn, tried to exploit the counterattacks with speed, but it was in a well-crafted move that the best opportunity of the first half arose.

Marcus Edwards lined up, passed three players and rolled to Trincao on the side of the area. The ex-Barcelona player returned it to Edwards, who passed another marker and hit low. Lloris made a great save and prevented the hosts from going into the break with an advantage on the scoreboard.

Second half: Tottenham insists on the right side

Playing as a right winger, Emerson Royal showed service in attack. Most of the Spurs’ offensive actions in the second half were exploiting the Brazilian player’s offensive strength.

Adán made two good saves on chances completed by Emerson. In the match there were at least five interventions by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Sporting’s creation system failed to work very well in the second half and most of the attack attempts were from crossed balls in the area – which in the end was the way to victory.

In the 45th minute of the second half, Pedro Porro won Perisic’s debt, hit placed with his left leg and once again Lloris made a great save.

But in the corner kick, Paulinho deflected the first post and overcame the French goalkeeper, opening the scoring for the Lions.

In the last minute of the game, Arthur Gomes made a beautiful move on the left side, dribbled two players and hit the corner of Lloris to make it 2-0 and close the score.