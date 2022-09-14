Sporting scores two in stoppage time, beats Tottenham and isolates itself at the top of group D of the Champions League

Sporting beat Tottenham 2-0 at Estádio José Alvalade for the 2nd round of the Champions League

After winning the debut of the Champions League, Sporting and tottenham faced each other for the 2nd round of group D. In a match played at José Alvalade, in Lisbon, the Portuguese beat the English by 2 at 0goals from Paulinho and Arthur Gomes.

You lions won the Eintracht Frankfurt per 3 to 0 away from home in the first round, while the spurswith two of richarlisonhit the Olympique de MarseilleIn London.

In the first half, the highlight was Matheus Reis. The Brazilian drew attention for the duels won by Tottenham’s right, overshadowing Emerson Royal and Richarlison, observed by Titus for the possible final list of the world Cup.

In the final stage, at 30 minutes, Tottenham’s big chance came with Richarlison. After crossing Kulusevsky on the left, the Brazilian had the chance to take zero off the scoreboard. However, he headbutted out.

Sporting would find victory in stoppage time. The first came at 45 of the 2nd half. After a corner kick, Paulinho headed it. At 47, it was Arthur Gomes’ turn. The ex-saints made a beautiful move on the left, took two and scored a great goal.

Championship status

With the result, Sporting is left with six points and leads group D, while Tottenham are right behind with three.

next games

Sporting returns to the field on Saturday (17), at 16:30, to face the Good view out of the house by Portuguese Championship.

Tottenham, on the same day, but at 1:30 pm, receive the Leicester City for the Premier League.

Datasheet

SPORTING 2 x 0 TOTTENHAM

GOALS: Paulinho and Arthur Gomes (Sporting)

Sporting: Adam; Inácio, Coates and Matheus Reis; Porro, Ugarte, Morita (Alexandropoulos) and Nuno Santos (Ricardo Esgaio); Trincao (Paulinho), Pedro Gonçalves and Edwards (Arthur Gomes). Technician: Reuben Amorim.

Tottenham: Loris; Romero, Dier and Davies; Emerson Royal, Hohbjerg, Bentancur and Perisic; Richarlison, Son (Kulusevski) and Kane. Technician: Antonio Conte