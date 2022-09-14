Staff at Charles’ residence receive notice during Queen’s vigil, newspaper says

Until then, officials believed that they would be directed to the new residence of the now king.

up to 100 employees at Clarence House – the current home of King Charles III – could be laid off in the coming days. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the list includes private secretaries, as well as domestic servants and workers in finance and communication offices.

Some, in fact, would have already received notification about the possible shutdown. The warning comes as employees, according to the publication, work long overtime to organize Charles’ accession to the throne.

Until then, officials believed that they would be directed to the new residence of the now king. But, the fact is that so far it has not been disclosed where Charles and his wife, Queen consort Camilla, will live. Currently, only parts of Buckingham Palace are habitable, as others are under renovation.

Departed staff, the Guardian points out, will likely be relocated to other royal households or receive assistance in finding new jobs. In addition, they will have access to a kind of guarantee fund.

Follow TikTok from BNews and stay up to date with the news.