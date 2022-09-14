Starbucks promises ‘turnaround’ in two years

With its stock down 24% since the start of the year, Starbucks is facing a perfect storm: store traffic is sluggish, sales are sluggish in China, and profit margins are getting thin.

To make matters worse: some of its baristas are joining unions, disgusted by what they claim are “stressful working conditions.” (Responding to the crisis, Starbucks set aside $1 billion for “employee benefits” this year and raised its US salary to $17 an hour.)

It was in the midst of this complicated scenario that the company held its Investor Day today in Seattle.



At the center of the agenda: the reinvention of the company for a post-covid world and the turnaround of the operation.

The chain’s founder, Howard Schultz, who is serving as interim CEO, said Starbucks’ spending on coffee shops and employee benefits should boost sales and profitability — as the measures are expected to improve the experience for consumers and employees.

According to him, shareholders should benefit from dividends and a potential return from the company’s share buyback program.

Howard — who remains in office until April, when Laxman Narasimhan will take the helm — said the investments are putting Starbucks “on track for a turnaround in 2024.”

“We’re reinventing the company, but we’re not reinventing what we do,” Howard said at the event. “We are just reinventing as we do it.”

Since Howard took the helm in April, investors haven’t been clear about the company’s strategy. He canceled a billion-dollar buyback program saying the company would make better use of funds by investing in stores and their workers.

In May, Starbucks suspended its guidance for the fiscal year arguing that it needed more time to assess how much the investments “would cost.”

On today’s Investor Day, Starbucks also said it will invest $450 million next year to increase the automation and efficiency of its stores — an investment that is expected to increase over the next two years.

The company introduced a new equipment for the preparation of its cold drinks that drastically reduces the preparation time – with a barista preparing a Frapuccino in 35 seconds compared to the 87 seconds it takes today.

Starbucks also introduced a new cooking system that cuts the time to prepare a sandwich in half.

“Simply put, automating our supply chain creates a win-win,” said COO John Culver. “It’s good for our partners because it simplifies the work they do, good for our customers because it increases product availability, and good for the business because it accelerates revenue and expands margins.”

Another improvement: The company said it will expand its in-app ordering experience to all stores, as well as expand its third-party delivery.

Starbucks also said it plans to open 2,000 new stores in the United States by 2025, including stores just for pickup and drive Thru and others just for the delivery.

Today, the chain has more than 15,000 coffee shops in the US alone.

Pedro Arbex