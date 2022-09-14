Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The effects of Tuesday’s shocking U.S. inflation report for August continue to ripple through world markets as Wall Street braces for its monthly producer price report. E-commerce sales start to slow down in Brazil. Alphabet loses an appeal against a $4 billion EU antitrust fine, while the EU appears to have given up on its plan for a price cap on Russian gas imports. Oil prices jump as President Biden signals a possible replenishment of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – although that requires prices to drop a little further first.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, September 14th.

1. US CPI resonates with global markets

The U.S. August CPI shock rippled through global markets, with most of its gains from Tuesday holding on to, European equities extending their losses and Asian equities falling as markets priced in the risk that the now raise the rate of loans by a full percentage point next week.

The change in sentiment caused by the higher-than-expected impression on can be corroborated at 9:30 am with the release of producer price inflation figures for August. This will give a clearer indication of whether companies are still able to expand or at least defend their profit margins. An indication of pressure on margins was released on Tuesday, with Amazon (NASDAQ:) (BVMF:) having to invest another $450 million to ensure it has enough drivers for the upcoming holiday season.

Analysts expect it to show the same pattern as consumer inflation, with falling gasoline prices generating a negative number, but price growth accelerating to 0.3% from 0.2% in July.

2. E-commerce growth starts to slow in Brazil

E-commerce sales grew 6% in the first half of 2022, according to NielsenIQ’s Webshoppers Semi-Annual Report | Ebit. The result is the lowest expansion since 2016 and shows a big slowdown when compared to the 47% advance registered in 1H21.

According to the report, the categories that had the best performances were food and beverages, with an increase of 128%, perfumery, with a growth of 25%, and health, with a gain of 15%. But telephony, electronics and home appliances fell by 18%, 6% and 1%, respectively.

Another data highlighted by the survey is that despite the number of buyers having risen 18% in Brazil, the average ticket spent dropped 7%. Part of this result was influenced by the more adverse macroeconomic scenario, with high interest rates and high inflation.

NielsenIQ Expectation | Ebit is that the total result for 2022 is a 7% advance in e-commerce sales in the country, with 2H22 gaining momentum from the World Cup and Black Friday.

At 08:22, the EFW EWZ was up 2.47% on the US premarket.

3. US stocks steady ahead of PPI after worst drop in two years

US stock markets are poised for a dead-cat jump after the open as PPI figures await the release and traders lick their wounds as they marvel at President Joe Biden’s victory claim over inflation on Monday.

At 8:25 a.m., 100 futures were up 0.31%, while A and A had gained 0.33% and 0.27%, respectively. Major currency indices suffered their worst one-day decline in more than two years on Tuesday after the August CPI report suggested that core inflation was still accelerating.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (BVMF:), after Google’s appeal against a $4.3 billion fine from the European Union was largely rejected, and Inditex ADRs (OTC:{ {941959|IDEXY}}), which are all the rage after Zara owner Massimo Dutti released an overnight bullish update in Europe.

4. EU abandons gas price cap idea after reaction from member states

The European Union appears to have given up on its plans to cap the price of natural gas after member states failed to agree on how to do so.

A “State of the Union” speech by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen repeated plans to impose an unexpected tax on oil and gas companies and a mechanism to decouple wholesale electricity prices from prices. of the gas. It has also adhered to plans to impose a mandatory cut on peak electricity consumption this winter, although it seems likely that member states will keep the final word on how this will be achieved.

Elsewhere, French network operator RTE has warned of partial and local blackouts this coming winter. The benchmark rose 5.7% in response, supported also by awareness of the risk that Russia’s recent battlefield losses could trigger a more extreme reaction in the ongoing energy war, which took a painful 2.3% in July. .

5. Oil recovers with Biden eyeing SPR refueling

Oil prices recovered about half of their losses on Tuesday, as the rising dollar and a large increase in crude inventories reported by the United States put further pressure on prices. Oils are scheduled for 11:30 am as usual and analysts expect an increase of 833,000 barrels from the previous week.

The market was supported by signs that the US is preparing to replenish its Strategic Oil Reserve, with President Joe Biden indicating that the government will return to supply when (or if) prices drop to $80 a barrel.

Even so, gains were limited after the International Energy Agency cut its demand forecasts for the year in its latest monthly report.

As of 8:30 am, U.S. crude futures were up 0.06% at $87.33, while futures gained 0.10% at $93.26.