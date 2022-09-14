Stellar Blade will be PS5 exclusive on consoles

Project EVE has been officially named and confirmed by Sony as a PlayStation 5 exclusive title on consoles.

Through a new trailer, the name Stellar Blade was introduced at the end and confirmed that you will only be able to play it on Sony’s console, if you want to do it on a console.

Stellar Blade bets on action combat in which you’ll have to attack, but you’ll also have to be careful and choose when to defend or escape enemy attacks. Attacking with precision will allow you to connect specific blows and abilities.

Throughout Stellar Blade, you’ll be able to use Beta Skills and Burst Skills, which will have a big visual impact and make the gameplay even more electrifying. Especially because they encourage you to play better.

The team also worked to present powerful bosses, in which combat becomes challenging, but even more strategic. As you try to progress to discover more of EVE’s story, your reflexes will be tested further.

This kind of hybrid between Nier Automata and Bayonetta was entitled to another exciting gameplay sample and has now received an official name, along with a release date in 2023.