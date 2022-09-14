Stênio Garcia contracts Covid-19 and needs to go to the hospital: “I’m very bad”

Stênio Garcia contracts Covid-19 and records a video explaining his health situation; Look

The actor Stênio Garcia90, told on social media this Tuesday (13) that he is once again with Covid-19 and had to go to the hospital.

In a video shared on social media, he explained: “I’m feeling really bad, because I have the covid. I went to disobey my wife. She tried to cover my face, and I took off the mask, right. Please don’t take off the mask. Use it. It’s the only defense you guys have. It’s not good to take this thing. I hope I can get rid of it soon, but I’m already feeling sick,” he said in the publication..

In the caption, he asked for prayers from followers and said he was careless, so he caught the virus.

“During these two years and many months of the pandemic, my wife protected me because I was always disconnected with my health. I kept taking off the mask and now, unfortunately, I’m going to the hospital because I’m feeling bad like I’ve never felt before”.

“Taking this is horrible, and I didn’t believe it would leave me like this. I ask for good energies and hope to give good news soon. I want to live and I still want to make my art. To take off the mask is to expose yourself to a virus that is still circulating “finished.

DETONED!

The actress Marilene Saade put his mouth on the trombone and detonated the posture of the presenter Sonia Abram in the face of the controversy he starred with the actor Stênio Garcia. Recently, the artist forcibly interrupted an interview with her husband for not having a protective mask and is now accused of mistreatment.

It turns out that she didn’t like the way the journalist approached the subject in the The afternoon is yours, from RedeTV!, and also unearthed other regrets he already had in relation to the communicator. The information is from TV news.

“I think that Sonia Abram is a very evil person. When I was in a coma and Stênio made a video, she took advantage of it. We thought she was nice, but then we saw her saying things and attacking people several times, without the person being there defending themselves. let her be bad there“, she snapped.