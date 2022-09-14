Stênio Garcia is taken to hospital after diagnosis of Covid-19: ‘I’m very bad’

Actor asks fans for prayers and says he was infected by the virus after carelessness

Reproduction/Instagram/steniogarciaofficial

Stênio Garcia said that his wife Marilene Saade tried to warn about the carelessness of not wearing a mask



The actor Stênio Garcia90 years old, contracted the Covid-19 and had to go to the hospital on Tuesday, the 13th. The information was released on the famous’s social networks. “I’m feeling really bad, because I have this Covid. I went to disobey my wife. She tried to cover my face, and I took the mask off, right? Please don’t take off the mask. use. That’s the only defense you have. It’s not good to take this business. Hopefully I can get rid of this soon, but I’m already sick,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. In the caption of the publication, Stênio Garcia asks for prayers from fans and says that he was infected by the virus after carelessness. “During these two years and many months of the pandemic, my wife protected me because I was always disconnected with my health. I kept taking the mask off and now unfortunately I am going to the hospital because I am feeling bad like I have never felt before,” he comments. “Taking this is horrible, and I didn’t believe it would leave me like this. I ask for good energies and hope to give good news soon. I want to live and I still want to make my art. Taking off your mask is exposing yourself to a virus that is still circulating,” he added.