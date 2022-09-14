STJD acquits Rafael Ramos in case of racial slur against Edenilson | Brazilian series a

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) acquitted Corinthians side Rafael Ramos of the accusation of having practiced racial slur against Edenilson, from Inter, in the match between the two teams on May 14, in Beira-Rio. An appeal can be made to the full court.

The case was judged on Tuesday morning by the 2nd Disciplinary Commission of the STJD. Unanimously, the auditors decided to acquit the Corinthians full-back for considering that the five expert reports analyzed in the process were inconclusive and did not prove that he said the word “monkey”.

Lawyer Rogério Pastl represented Inter in the process and told the ge that the club will wait for the ruling (written decision) to decide whether or not the club will appeal the decision.

After the result of the trial, Corinthians released a statement on its official website.

– Corinthians reinforces its commitment to the fight against racism. From the beginning, the club gave all the necessary support to Ramos and, now, wants a full sequence in the sporting careers of both athletes – says an excerpt from the text.

Rafael Ramos’ defense, represented by lawyer Daniel Bialski, also highlighted that he has always faithfully believed in the player’s innocence.

– This is because, effectively, he did not utter any racial offense. The acquittal decided unanimously today, only proves his innocence – said the lawyer.

Refael Ramos had been denounced in article 243-G of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD), which deals with a “discriminatory act”. The sporting penalty for this type of infraction is suspension from five to 10 matches, in addition to a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand, in case of conviction.

The case is also being processed in the common court. At the end of August, Rafael Ramos became a defendant after the 14th Criminal Court and the Court of the Fan and Great Events of the Foro Central de Porto Alegre accepted the complaint from the Public Ministry against the player.

On May 14, during the 2-2 draw between Inter and Corinthians, Edenilson accused the Timão player of calling him a “monkey” in a ball dispute on the sideline. After the game, Rafael Ramos was arrested in the act by the police for racial slur and released after posting bail of R$10,000.

On June 8, the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) of Rio Grande do Sul concluded the expertise requested by the police on the case. The document says that it was not possible to identify what Rafael Ramos said to Edenilson in the images of the game that were analyzed.

The result of the expertise irritated Edenilson. On the same day of disclosure, the Colorado captain changed the name on his Instagram account to “Macaco”, deleted the posts on his profile and vented.

– Wouldn’t they shut us up? We’ve been silenced. If offended, accept, swallow dry. Pretend you didn’t hear it, it’s an unfair fight, it’s an inconclusive fight – she published.