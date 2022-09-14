STJD acquits Rafael Ramos on racial slur charge

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) acquitted Rafael Ramos, right-back of Corinthians, of the accusation of racial slur against Edenilson, Inter midfielder, in the duel between the teams – which ended in a 2-2 draw -, on the day May 14, in Beira-Rio, valid for the sixth round of the Brazilian Championship. Inter can appeal the decision.

In a unanimous decision, the auditors understood that the five expert opinions analyzed in the process were inconclusive and chose to acquit Rafael Ramos. At the time, Edenilson claimed to have been called a “monkey” by the Timão player during a ball dispute in the second half. The Portuguese denied the accusations, but was arrested inside the stadium, later released.

In a statement given to Corinthians TV after the acquittal, Rafael Ramos said he was relieved after the favorable decision in the STJD.

“It wasn’t easy until today what I’ve been through. I’ve never experienced something so difficult in my life. I’ve always tried to put it aside, give my best on the field, be the person I’ve always been. have taken this weight off of me at that moment. It was not an easy week. This time that was the most difficult, unfortunately, but everything went well and I was acquitted. I wanted to thank all the fans, I really felt the support from everyone since the beginning, also to my family. Thank you for not doubting my word, even though I arrived a short time ago”, said the full-back.

Rafael Ramos was at risk of being suspended from five to ten matches, in addition to receiving a fine of up to R$100,000, as he was denounced by the STJD Prosecutor based on article 243-G of the CBJD (Brazilian Sports Justice Code) . The text in question provides for such punishment to the practice of “discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice on grounds of ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or person with a disability”.

In June, the General Institute of Forensics delivered to the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul the report ordered in connection with Edenilson’s accusation. The document said it was impossible to comply with the request. According to the experts, it was not possible to identify the words spoken by the Corinthians player.

Even so, just over a month ago, the auditor of the STJD Paulo Sérgio Feuz forwarded the complaint against Rafael Ramos saying that there were “strong indications” of “racial offenses” on the part of the Corinthians player, which ended up not being confirmed in the judgment of the case this morning.

After the acquittal of Rafael Ramos, Corinthians spoke in an official note:

“Corinthians reinforces its commitment to the fight against racism. From the beginning, the club gave all the necessary support to Ramos and, now, wants a full sequence in the sporting careers of both athletes”, reads an excerpt from the statement.

In contact with the report, the defense of Rafael Ramos, represented by lawyer Daniel Bialski, emphasizes that he always “faithfully” believed in his innocence. “The evidence produced and exhibited by the defense in the trial held today only confirms this. With the acquittal, decided unanimously, justice was done”, evaluates the lawyer.