Swiss bank praises Brazil’s monetary policy and predicts further decline in inflation – News

After figure with one of the highest inflations in the world in recent months, Brazil will reverse the scenario of high prices before other countries. The assessment was presented in a report by Swiss bank UBS. According to article titled “From Ugly Duckling to Swan”Brazil tends to return to the bottom of the global ranking in the coming months.

Despite the forecast of a fall in the world’s vanguard, the bank reinforces that the core inflation in Brazil will not slow down much, with an increase still expected for the prices of the services sector. “A reasonable part of the acceleration of services inflation will be directly linked to a rebound effect of the initial period of the pandemic”, says the report.

In the analysis with 14 countries, the bank reinforces that the Brazil had the 11th highest inflation in the period between March 2021 and January 2022. “Inflation was faster and more volatile in Brazil than in the other 13 economies in the second half of 2021, and we now expect Brazilian inflation to be lower than the others”, highlights the document.





“Beyond the gas and electricity tax cutsthe accommodation of commodity prices and the easing of supply bottlenecks should lead to a more widespread deceleration of general goods inflation,” the report states.

The forecast is that the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) end 2022 at 6.5%. For 2023, the bank’s expectation was maintained at 4%. If confirmed, the projection shows that the official index will end December just 1.5 percentage points above the ceiling of the target established by the government for the year.

Only in the month of August, the reduction in fuel prices (-10.82%) resulted in a deflation of 0.36%. The second consecutive drop in the index represents the smallest change for the month since 1998 (-0.51%). With the movement, the IPCA accumulated in 12 months re-figured below the double digits after one year and presents an increase of 8.73%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).





