Taking Vitamin Supplements May Slow Down Cognitive Loss, Study Says

posted on 09/14/2022 06:00



(credit: Monique Renne/CB/DA Press)

Taking a daily multivitamin supplement can improve cognition in older adults, according to a study by Wake Forest University in the United States. The research, funded by the US National Institutes of Health, was carried out in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The authors, however, caution: Additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any clinical recommendations are made.

“There is an urgent need for safe and affordable interventions to protect cognition against decline in older adults,” said Laura D. Baker, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine and co-lead author of the paper with Mark Espeland, who holds the same positions at the institution. . The study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, is an excerpt from larger research that aimed to investigate whether taking a daily cocoa extract supplement or mineral multivitamin would reduce the risk of developing heart disease, stroke, cancer and other health problems.

According to Baker, cocoa extract is rich in compounds called flavonoids, and previous research suggests that these compounds can positively affect cognition. She also said that several micronutrients and minerals are needed to support normal body and brain function, and deficiencies of these substances in the elderly can increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

The researchers tested daily administration of cocoa extract versus placebo and one of multivitamin-mineral versus placebo in 2,200 participants aged 65 and over. They were followed up for three years. Participants completed telephone tests and were also assessed annually for memory and other cognitive skills.

The study showed that cocoa extract did not affect cognition. On the other hand, daily multivitamin and mineral supplementation resulted in statistically significant cognitive improvement, according to Baker. “This is the first evidence of cognitive benefit in a large, long-term study of multivitamin supplementation in the elderly.”





heart

The researchers estimated that three years of multivitamin supplementation translated into a 60% slowdown in cognitive decline (about 1.8 years). The benefits were relatively more pronounced in participants with significant cardiovascular disease, which is important because these individuals are already at increased risk for cognitive impairment and decline.

“It’s too early to recommend daily multivitamin supplementation to prevent cognitive decline,” Baker said. “While these preliminary findings are promising, additional research is needed in a larger and more diverse group of people. Additionally, we still have work to do to better understand why multivitamins may benefit cognition in older adults.”