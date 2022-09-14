“Talked to businessmen and…; Qatar proposal makes Palmeiras ‘make up a mess’ with Rony’s staff this 3rd

In the last days, Ron was the center of attention in the palm trees. Not because of the goal against Juventude, last Saturday (10), which led Abel Ferreira’s team to open up a greater advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, but a probable astronomic offer of football in Qatar. The window in the Asian country closes this Thursday (15).

According to the Bolavip Brazilthe Qatari club – which was not revealed – would be willing to pay up to 15 million euros (more than R$ 77 million at the current price) to sign the shirt 10 of Palmeiras this window.

Rony’s staff was initially interested in the invitation, especially due to the high figures involved, but Palmeiras warned prosecutors that they have no intention of negotiating one of the main favorites of Abel’s team, reported the website “Globo Esporte”. In 2020, the striker is the team’s top scorer with 20 goals.

Since arriving at the Football Academy in 2020, Rony has played 150 matches for Alviverde, with 43 goals scored. His contract expires only in December 2025, but the Club only holds 50% of his economic rights, another reason not to sell him at this time.

President Leila Pereira’s priority is to keep the main players in the squad until the end of the year. The Brazilian title became the great obsession of Abel’s men after being eliminated in the Libertadores semifinals. For the Portuguese, the national title would be unprecedented in his career.

Ron was not the only player among Abel’s starters to receive club inquiries from abroad. The defensive midfielder Danilo was approached by Arsenal, from England, but Leila “closed the door”. The trend, however, is that there will be greater demand for players from Verdão in December, during the hiring period for the middle of the season in the Old Continent.