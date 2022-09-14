Teenager is ordered to pay $150,000 in compensation to the family of the rapist who stabbed her to death – Monet

+



Pieper Lewis and Zachary Brooks (Photo: twitter reproduction and disclosure)

Victims of sexual violence usually end up being hit at other times when they try to report their abusers, which ends up making them even give up making complaints under penalty of being held accountable – in the eyes of society – for the crime they were victims of.

Because an American teenager has just been sentenced to five years in prison on probation and to pay $150,000 to the family of the man who prostituted her and raped her for taking justice into her own hands and killing him with 30 stab wounds.

Unlike films like ‘The Accused’ (1988), with Jodie Foster; and ‘Seduction’ (1974), with the ‘Enchantress’ Elizabeth Montgomery, the young Pieper Lewis was in court not as a victim of all the violence she was a victim of, but for killing, at 15, Zachary Brooks, the man who would have raped her.

She stabbed the man more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment in June 2020.

Pieper Lewis (Photo: reproduction twitter)

Now 17, Pieper faced first-degree murder charges for the fatal stabbing. Last year, she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and intentional injury, and faces up to 20 years in prison on both counts.

The sentence was delayed on the condition that the young woman does not violate parole, but will be required to pay ‘restitution’ to the rapist’s family as such payment is mandated by the constitution of the US state of Iowa.

With an electronic anklet, Pieper will have his movements tracked and will be able to make small movements, such as what he will do to fulfill the 200 hours of community service that are part of his sentence. This is the last chapter in the story of the girl who ran away from home after being beaten by her stepmother and ended up sleeping in the hallways of a building where she was sheltered by a man who prostituted her.

One of the ‘clients’ was Zachary Brooks, who had raped her several times in the weeks leading up to the murder. On the day of the crime, the young woman would have gone to the man’s apartment threatened by a knife, which she ended up using to kill him.

The reasons why Pieper attacked his attacker were not questioned in the lawsuit, but the fact that he stabbed him in his sleep ended up weighing in his conviction. The teenager has spent the last two years in a juvenile detention center. In a statement before she was sentenced, Pieper wrote: “My spirit has been burned, but it still shines through the flames. Hear me roar, see me shine and see me grow. I’m a survivor”.

The prosecution did not accept Pieper’s argument being a victim and blamed her for leaving the dead man’s children fatherless. The judge in the case even questioned her if her life choices had taken her to the extreme, to which she replied, “My intentions that day weren’t just to go out and take someone’s life. In my mind, I felt that I was not safe and I felt that I was in danger, which resulted in the acts. But that does not take away the fact that a crime has been committed.” She said she regretted what happened that day, “but to say there is a victim is absurd.”

The state of Iowa does not have laws guaranteeing immunity to victims of trafficking or sexual violence, but it ended up being benefited by the argument of its defense that alleged that its actions were due to “compulsive threat of serious harm to another person, provided that the defendant reasonably believed that such injury was imminent”.

