Tekken 8 announced for PS5 during State of Play

Attention Jin Kazama fans! Tekken 8 was announced during State of Play with a brand new trailer with a lot of banging. Only the PS5 symbol was presented during the conference – that is, an exclusive project for the new generation of consoles.

The fighting game was responsible for opening the show, and of course, the exchange of punches drew attention. There is currently no release date for the title. Check out the trailer below:

Producer Katsuhiro Harada told PS Blog that the Tekken 8 footage shown in the trailer was taken from a portion of the story mode and is work still in development.

The Tekken franchise has always been known for its dramatic story mode pre-rendered scenes. But beyond that, we have a lot of interesting Tekken 8 content to show you. However, in our first announcement, we wanted to focus on content that demonstrates the visual quality of this game on PS5.

Tekken 8 trailer fight has great importance to the main story

Anyone who is a fan of the franchise knows that the two fighters facing each other in the trailer are actually father and son: Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. According to Harada, this scene comes from an impactful moment in the history of Tekken 8:

As for the significance of the scene in the trailer and its importance to the main story… we can’t wait for you to find out when the game launches. Well, it’s still in development, so unfortunately you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Now we can only wait for a release date to be revealed in the future.