The 1st Airbus A350 plane in the history of Azul takes off to Brazil; follow live

Image: FlightRadar24 / AEROIN Edition





The first example of the Airbus A350 family to make up the Azul Linhas Aéreas fleet has just taken off from France to Brazil and the largest aircraft in the company’s history.

The A350-900 jet dubbed “50 is also Blue” was previously in Abu Dhabi, at the Etihad Airways facilities for maintenance and painting, and then flew to France, where its preparation was completed and is now coming to Brazil.

As usual, the nationalization procedures for Azul’s planes are carried out at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins. Thus, the A350 is expected to arrive at the Minas Gerais terminal around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, September 14th.

Afterwards, the jet should be transferred to Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), where the company’s main maintenance center is located, to be prepared for operation.

The A350 landing upon reaching Confins can be seen on the live camera of the BHZ Aero channel, available in the player below. The flight to Brazil can be followed in real time on the tracking screen below the video (it may not appear at times if it is not being tracked in places with poor signal capture).



