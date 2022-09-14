The Dragon House | Actress explains how spin-off is different from GoT

The actress Emily Careywho plays Alicent Hightower in The Dragon’s House, told Newsweek that she arrived on the production set worried about filming her character’s intimate scenes with King Viserys (Paddy Considine) – but soon his worries were alleviated.

“Having an intimacy coordinator there, being able to talk about everything we were going to do and not be something that’s getting in the way of production, but part of the process, it was great. I didn’t feel like I was bothering anyone, I didn’t feel like I needed to say, ‘Oh , I know it’s not your job, but I wanted to ask…’. It was just an open dialogue“, he explained.

Carey, who had never seen game of Thrones prior to his casting on the series, he marathoned the first season episodes in pre-production. “Even in the first episode, you see a lot of violence against women. There are a lot of violent sex scenes, which made me more nervous. I thought, ‘Oh God, what do I have to do on this show?'”commented.

“When we got to rehearsals, though, it didn’t matter who was in which scene… There was always open dialogue. And the creators would say to us, ‘Look, we’re going to approach this story differently than the original. that, and that our viewers see our female characters that way'”she recalled.

Carey also praised the number of women on the series’ behind-the-scenes team, including the director. Clare Kilnerwho signed the episode “King of the Narrow Sea” (1×04), where most of Alicent’s intimate scenes are concentrated.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Bloodin George RR Martin. You showrunners from the first season are Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones), who recently left production.

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and streaming HBO Max.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.