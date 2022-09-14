The Farm: Doctor Deolane burns the start and can become an easy target – 09/14/2022

Deolane Bezerra is an absolutely fascinating figure. Fearless, she doesn’t usually take the insult home and reacts forcefully when she is provoked. No wonder, she quickly gained a very solid fan base and became a phenomenon on social networks.

The doctor had already been considered for other programs – the public clamored for her participation in last year’s A Fazenda or in BBB 22 of such a sad memory. It happened that she ended up arriving for the 14th edition of Record’s rural reality.

It’s still too early to nail anything, but this column specializes in hasty analysis, so I’ll move on. From the little that has been noticed so far, Bezerra is running the risk of becoming an easy target because he is burning the start.

There is already an ongoing imbroglio against the unpalatable Shay, and Deolane is right when confronting him. But the vehemence of his reaction and the provocations she has undertaken can end up seeming superb for those who follow the reality sideways.

As the philosopher Giovanni Improta would say, time roars and Sapucaí is big. There is a long way to go until December and I hope the doctor is with us until then. Will living in high octane during the entire period be healthy for his career, as it was for Rico Melquíades last year? Hope so.

We’ll be back at any time with new information.