The Golden Age: Who Was Elizabeth I?

Queen from 1558 to 1603, when she died at the age of 69, Elizabeth I was known for making England the main financial center of Europe, an economic, political and cultural power. Hence, the period of her reign was called the English ‘Golden Age’.”

Daughter of Henry VIII and his second wife Anne Boleyn, the princess was born at Placentia Palace in Greenwich, southwest London, on 7 September 1533. The Majesty the last queen of the Tudor dynasty to occupy the English throne .

Although she was considered an exemplary majesty, loved and respected by her subjects, she did not have a childhood and youth with royal perks. All this period, she spent outside the court.

All because she had her mother beheaded, because when she was three years old, rumors spread that the queen had betrayed the king. The sentence was death.

That’s when the little girl had her right to the throne taken away. Dedicated entirely to studies. She was educated by humanists at Cambridge, learned languages, music and dance. She returned to court when Parliament restored her rights in 1544.

In 1547, when she was 13 years old, Henry VIII died. Her half-brother Edward 6° then assumed the throne.

As he was only 10 years old, the government was ruled by Somerset – until 1549 – and then by Warwick, until 1553.

Professor and librarian Dilva Frazão reported on the website E Biografia that controversies were also part of Elizabeth’s life. During this period, she found herself embroiled in intrigue. She was even accused of participating in Lord Seymour’s conspiracy.

In the year 1553, the king dies and Maria Tudor takes over. In 1558, Mary I died and Elizabeth I ascended the throne. At the age of 25 she is crowned Queen of England.

In 1562, he restores the Act of Supremacy, which establishes the sovereign as head of the Anglican Church. He forms the new ecclesiastical body and promotes the resurrection of Anglicanism.

Eight years later, the queen is excommunicated by the Catholic Church.

In his history, for fear of conspiracies, he even imprisoned his cousin and rival, the Catholic queen of Scotland Mary Stuart, who ended up beheaded, at the behest of Elizabeth, in 1587. The fact generated a war between Catholic Spain and Protestant England. , which was a mighty empire.

The monarch developed commerce, navy, industry, implemented some labor laws and encouraged culture and the arts. It was at this time that William Shakespeare, Christopher Marlowe and Ben Johnson emerged.

Considered an intelligent woman, it was during her reign that the shipbuilding, iron and tin industries emerged, among others. In the year 1559, royalty created the London Stock Exchange and granted a monopoly for the commercial exploitation of the colonies.

O UOL Education An example of English commercial supremacy, born from Elizabeth’s mercantile policy, is the creation, in 1600, of the East India Company, which would operate in the most distant regions of the world.

Also known for being the virgin queen, she never married. With no heirs, already on her deathbed, she appointed her rival’s son, Mary, James 4th of Scotland, as her successor.

The queen died on March 24, 1603, at Placentia Palace in Greenwich, and then James I of England assumed the throne.