The rape victim who sued US police for using her DNA to arrest her

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on The rape victim who sued US police for using her DNA to arrest her 0 Views

San Francisco police car

Credit, Getty Images

That’s how a woman who was sexually abused feels and whose DNA taken from a rape kit was later used by police to charge her with a crime, her lawyers say. A rape kit is a container of materials used to collect forensic evidence after a sexual assault.

As a result, she filed a lawsuit against the city and police of San Francisco, in the United States.

The woman, whose name is withheld, provided a sample of genetic material to police in 2016 after being sexually abused, according to the court filing.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Globalization Isn’t Dying, It’s Changing – 9/13/2022 – Martin Wolf

What is the future of globalization? This is one of the biggest questions of our …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved