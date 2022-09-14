The stock exchange sectors that can benefit from the improvement in the Brazilian economy

The last day of September 1st marked a turning point in the financial market sentiment about the Brazilian economy. On that date, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had increased by 1.2% in the second quarter of the year, compared to the first three months of 2022. than expected, the number represented the fourth consecutive quarterly growth of the Brazilian economy. In the first half, GDP advanced 2.5% compared to the same period last year and was 3% above the pre-pandemic level.

It didn’t take long for banks and analysts to revise upward their projections for economic growth, both for 2022 and next year. In the Central Bank’s Focus report, economists have, every week, increased their bets for GDP in both periods. In last Monday’s bulletin (12), the GDP high projection for 2022 rose from 2.26% to 2.39% and from 0.47% to 0.50% in 2023.

Since the performance of the Brazilian economy in the second quarter was released, the Ibovespa has accumulated a rise of around 3.5% until the day before. But this does not mean that the index necessarily responded to the improvement in GDP expectations. The stock’s heaviest shares, such as Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) are from segments with high exposure to the foreign sector, which did not fare so well in the photo. According to IBGE data, Brazilian exports dropped 2.5% between April and June this year, in the quarterly comparison. The war in Ukraine and Chinese restrictions, with lockdowns to contain Covid-19 cases, impacted performance.

On the other hand, the activities that most surprised positively in the calculation of GDP in the second quarter have little or no representation on the Brazilian stock exchange. The growth in household consumption is directly related to a demand for services, a sector that grew 1.3% in the period and which, according to economists, should be one of the main supports for the performance of the economy in the second half of the year. “It is an extremely pulverized sector in Brazil. You don’t see great representatives on our Stock Exchange”, says Flávio Conde, an analyst at Levante Ideia de Investimentos.

But even though the composition of the Brazilian stock market does not reflect the GDP, the indicator has also started to guide investment decisions since the prospects for the economy have improved.

“The macroeconomic story that guided the stock exchange, until then, was the possibility of falling interest rates. But the GDP came and showed better-than-expected components, such as investments and household consumption. Then it generated a discussion about portfolios that are more suitable for a faster-than-expected recovery of the economy”, says Jorge Oliveira, BlueLine’s equity manager.

Any less commoditiesplus domestic sector

At Levante, a movement that began in August has intensified. The portfolios recommended by the house began to include more companies linked to the domestic economy. On the other hand, companies linked to foreign trade significantly reduced their participation in portfolios. “We declined and even zeroed out in companies linked to commodities and China”, explains Flávio Conde. “We have a little bit of Vale, because [a ação] became very cheap and we reduced Petrobras to the average level of the market [market weight] after the distribution of dividends”, he adds.

For Conde, banks are “the safest and most peaceful bet to win with a stronger GDP”. O valuation of financial institutions is 20% below the historical average, explains the analyst, which makes the papers attractive. And with the economy growing more, delinquency in the sector tends to decrease.

Oliveira, from BlueLine, also believes that the improvement in Brazilians’ income brings “a breath” to banks. In addition, looking at the improvement in household consumption in the second quarter GDP, the manager sees potential in segments that tend to benefit from a demand that was dammed, due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

“The market was already biased towards looking more at companies focused on the domestic economy and the improvement in GDP services brought more conviction that they will have a better performance not only in 2022, but next year as well”, he said.

Sectors sensitive to household consumption

Among the companies that tend to benefit from this movement, Oliveira cites those in the health sector, such as Hapvida (HAPV3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3). Even though it is a segment that has gained evidence throughout the pandemic, health insurance operators and final service providers in the private sector, such as hospitals and laboratories, have suffered the impact of the increase in claims, the drop in the number of beneficiaries and the suspension of elective procedures. .

“What lost space can gain it back. Some specific items, such as fashion, clothing, car rental, are very sensitive to household consumption”, explains the manager. Airlines are also included in this list, as well as companies linked to the tourism sector. The CVC (CVCB3) is one of the top picks by Blackbird Investments. “The company has shown strong signs of recovery and we see a very expressive potential for the valuation of the paper”, says Gustavo Harada, head of the house’s equity desk.

And it’s not just air transport that tends to benefit from the improved economy. Stronger GDP is also often synonymous with higher road traffic, cargo flow and toll demand, which is why Ecorodovias (ECOR3) and CCR (CCRO3) are also among Blackbird’s preferred stocks.

At Levante Ideia de Investimentos, Flávio Conde and his team have placed more retailers in their portfolios. “Honestly, all retail is cheap. It’s not just Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3), but also supermarkets, although food inflation hasn’t improved yet”, says the analyst. GPA (PCAR3) is one of Levante’s main recommendations in the segment, as well as Lojas Renner (LREN3). “It is a company that serves an audience that is ‘in the middle’ – neither low nor high income – it has a large cash flow, controlled debt and, historically, it has never been so cheap”, says Conde.

Levante doesn’t show the same enthusiasm for construction companies. “Interest rates are still very high and there is an excess of launches, especially in the city of São Paulo. This should cause a huge increase in stock”, says the analyst. BlackBird has a different view. Harada points out that the construction sector has been responsible for a relevant share of the generation of new jobs and chooses Cyrela (CYRE3) as one of the favorites. “Both as a matter of cash, launches and the ability to pass on material costs to the sales share,” he says.

Just a pretty picture?

As the third quarter draws to a close, the latest indicators continue to surprise positively. In July, the services sector confirmed its robustness, advancing 1.1% compared to June, beating the market consensus, which projected an increase of 0.5%. But even if the forecasts for the economy in 2022 and 2023 are improving, the expectation is that growth will not have the same momentum seen so far.

“In our view, despite the strong reading in July, the services sector is likely to decelerate in the second half, due to the decrease in disposable income, a slowdown in other sectors and a decreasing effect of the reopening, especially affecting the services provided. families”, says an analysis by Itaú. In other words, one of the main drivers of GDP on the supply side tends to decline in August, according to the bank’s calculations.

For Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo, even if activity slows down in the third quarter, as a reflection of the policy of high interest rates, the pace should decrease more slowly and gradually than was thought weeks ago, ahead of the second quarter GDP. be disclosed. “Resilience continues to be supported by a heated job market and the prolonged effects of the reopening of the economy,” said Mercadante.

Anyway, for the optimism with the economy to be maintained, the next indicators will need to live up to the projections of a higher GDP. “We need to wait for other activity numbers to confirm that this is a trend and not a one-quarter ‘chicken flight’. It can’t just be a pretty picture. If history continues, it will be good for domestic actions”, concludes Jorge Oliveira, from BlueLine.

