Three out of ten Brazilian families do not have enough access to food and go hungry | Economy

Three out of ten Brazilian families face some level of food shortages and go hungry. This is what a study by the Brazilian Research Network on Food Sovereignty and Security (PENSSAN) shows, released this Wednesday (14th).

The largest proportion of families in this situation is in the North and Northeast regions of the country. alagoas it is the state in which cases of severe food insecurity are more frequent, affecting 36.7% of the surveyed families.

Second, comes the amapá, with 32% of households in this situation. Following are Pará and Sergipe, both with 30% of the affected population.

Despite proportionally reaching the North and Northeast regions, the highest concentration of people who are hungry in absolute numbers is in the Southeast, the most populous region of the country.

The data are pulled mainly by São Paulo, with 6.8 million people in this situation, and by Rio de Janeiro, with 2.7 million.

The researchers went from house to house from November of last year to April of this year. They visited 12,745 households in 577 cities, in all states of the country and in the Federal District.

In addition to the large number of people affected by hunger, they found that the problem worsened after the pandemic, with a drop in family income and an increase in the cost of living.

The concept of food insecurity was divided by the study into three levels:

Light: when there is concern or uncertainty about whether to get food in the future;

Moderate: when there is a concrete reduction in the amount of food and the healthy eating pattern is broken by lack of food;

Serious: when the family feels hungry and does not eat for lack of money.