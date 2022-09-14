TIM (TIMS3) will pay R$480 million in interest on equity; see conditions – Money Times

The board of directors of TIM (TIMS3) approved this Monday (12) the payment of BRL 480 million – BRL 0.198327689 per share – in interest on equity (JCP).

The distribution will take place in two installments, with the first amounting to BRL 235 million (BRL 0.097097931 per share), taking place until October 31, 2022, and the second amounting to BRL 245 million (BRL 0, 101229758 per share), running through January 31, 2023.

No monetary restatement index will be applied. The gross amount per share may be modified due to the variation in the number of shares held in treasury to meet the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan.

15% of Withholding Income Tax will be withheld, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or are exempt from taxation.

The date to identify shareholders entitled to receive JCP will be September 21, 2022. Shares acquired after this date will be traded “ex-right” to distribute JCP.

