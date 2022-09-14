Total Covid victims in Brazil exceeds 685 thousand; moving average of deaths points fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (13) 106 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 685,057 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 59 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -54% indicating downtrend for the 10th day in a row .

Total deaths: 685,057

685,057 Death record in 24 hours: 106

106 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 59 (14-day variation: -54%)

59 (14-day variation: -54%) Total known confirmed cases: 34,591,362

34,591,362 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 10,950

10,950 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 7,497 (14-day variation: -64%)

Rio Grande do Norte did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Tuesday. Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Paraíba, Piauí, Rodônia, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 10,950 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,591,362 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 7,497. The variation was -64% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

On the rise: no state

no state In stability (4 states and the DF): DF, AC, TO, AM, AP

DF, AC, TO, AM, AP Falling (21 states): CE, RJ, RO, RS, ES, SC, SP, MT, MG, AL, BA, MA, PE, SE, PR, MS, PI, GO, PA, PB, RR

CE, RJ, RO, RS, ES, SC, SP, MT, MG, AL, BA, MA, PE, SE, PR, MS, PI, GO, PA, PB, RR Not disclosed (1 state): RN

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).